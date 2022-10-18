Hip Replacement Market Predicted to Tank $8.6 Billion by 2031

Hip Replacement Market Size

Introduction of 3D printing technology in the manufacturing of orthopedic implants boosts the growth of hip replacement market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hip Replacement Market 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞 (𝐓𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐢𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐢𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐇𝐢𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠), 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 (𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥-𝐨𝐧-𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥, 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥-𝐨𝐧-𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐞, 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜-𝐨𝐧-𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐞, 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜-𝐨𝐧-𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥, 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜-𝐨𝐧-𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜), 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 2021-2031." 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $5.9 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2021, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐢𝐭 $8.6 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 4.0% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The market study is exclusively meant to help the readers with a complete valuation of industry analysis and trends. Most importantly, the study offers qualitative data about how the market is developing and moving forward.

Furthermore, increase in geriatric population drives the Hip Replacement Market growth. For instance, as per the report by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, in 2021, more than 20.8% of the EU population was aged 65 and over. The elderly people are more prone to orthopedic diseases and injuries due to wear & tear and degeration of bones. In addition, geriatric people can get bone fracture easily owing to low bone density and weak ability to regenerate bones.

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡-

Rise in R&D activities for advancements in hip replacement surgeries and increase in product launches & product approvals drive the growth of the global hip replacement market. Moreover, integration of advanced navigation system and robotics with surgical operations has supplemented the growth even more. Simultaneously, surge in number of surgical procedures and spike in access to health care facilities have created lucrative opportunities in the industry.

In addition, integration of advanced navigation system and robotics with surgical operations further contribute to the growth of Hip Replacement Industry. For instance, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., a global medical technology leader, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of its ROSA Hip System for robotically-assisted direct anterior total hip replacement.

𝐁𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞, the market is classified into total hip replacement, partial hip replacement, revision hip replacement and hip resurfacing. The total hip replacement is divided into cemented and cementless.

Depending on material, it is classified into metal-on-metal, metal-on-polyethylene, ceramic-on-polyethylene, ceramic-on-metal and ceramic-on-ceramic.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, the market is categorized into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

By region, the market is analyzed across 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐔.𝐒., 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐚, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐜𝐨), 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 (𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐊, 𝐈𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐲, 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞), 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 (𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧, 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚, 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚, 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀 (𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐥, 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚, 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀).

The key players operating in the global hip replacement market include 𝐁. 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐆, 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 & 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 & 𝐍𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐰 𝐏𝐋𝐂, 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐙𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐄𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐬, 𝐊𝐲𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐏𝐋𝐂, 𝐆𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢 𝐬.𝐫.𝐥., 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇 & 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐆.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2031-

By procedure, the total hip replacement segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global hip replacement market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. Rise in the prevalence of osteoarthritis and increase in number of the geriatric population drive the segment growth. The revision hip replacement segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in adoption of hip implants and product launches in the market.

