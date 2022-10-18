SaaS-based SCM Market

Rapid industrialization, along with increasing digitization across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "SaaS-based SCM Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.42% to Reach USD 26.0 Billion by 2030 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Increase in demand for real-time supply chain analysis, development of industrial-grade digital technology, and upsurge in need for improved supply chain visibility drive the growth of the global SaaS-based SCM market. However, security concerns over cloud deployment among enterprises restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in ICT spending and adoption of SaaS-based SCM software by healthcare and pharmaceutical companies create new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on industry vertical, the consumer goods segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global SaaS-based SCM market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to smooth synchronization among in-store, online, and mobile applications for consistent consumer experience and ensuring collaboration between stakeholders for personalized customer service. However, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the need to reduce overall costs, application of advanced technologies, and implementation of new capabilities, such as digital technology and agility.

Based on solution, the software segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global SaaS-based SCM market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to high level of cost savings on the total cost of ownership and increase in need for real-time material monitoring and forecasting of production plan by companies operating in several industry verticals including consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, and others. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to effective functioning of platforms and software.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global SaaS-based SCM industry, and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to surge in spending on transportation & logistics that improves the implementation of automation technologies in logistics and supply chains and adoption from the transportation & logistic industry in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth and ongoing development in the services sector that led business enterprises to invest heavily in SaaS-based SCM to sustain the growth and improve productivity.

Covid-19 Scenario

• Owing to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, various industries were affected and it became increasingly difficult to maintain the complex supply chain networks. This, in turn, raised the demand for SaaS-based SCM.

• According to the survey conducted by Institute for Supply Chain Management Organization in March 2020, nearly 75% of the companies highlighted the SCM disruptions in one form or other. This surged the need for supply chain visibility and increased adoption of SaaS-based SCM.

• Enterprises across the globe have been reviewing their supply chain strategies and becoming collaborative, resilient, and cooperative with clients, suppliers, and other stakeholders.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

