Surgical Drill Market Predicted to Tank $1.52 billion by 2031

Surgical Drill Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Surgical Drill Market by Product (Instrument, Accessories), by Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Ear Nose Throat, Dental Surgery, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.' According to the report, the global surgical drill industry was estimated at $983.55 million in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $1.52 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The market study is exclusively meant to help the readers with a complete valuation of industry analysis and trends.

Rise in incidences of road accidents and increase in number of surgical operations drive the growth of the global surgical drill market. Moreover, surge in R&D activities in terms of advancements in surgical drills, product launch, and product approvals have supplemented the growth yet more. At the same time, growing geriatric population across the world has created multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The increase in prevalence of dental diseases and ear nose throat (ENT) diseases drives the growth of Surgical Drill Market Size. For instance, according to report of world health organization (WHO) updated on March 2022, an estimated 3.5 billion people are affected with dental diseases worldwide. The dental drills are used for the dental procedures such as removing decay, polishing fillings, performing cosmetic dentistry, and altering prostheses. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population drives the growth of surgical drill market. The old age population is more prone to dental problems and orthopedic diseases. Thus, geriatric population signifies increase in patients of chronic diseases. For instance, according to world health organization (WHO), by 2050, the worldโ€™s population of people aged 60 years and older may reach 2.1 billion.

By region, the market is analyzed across ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š (๐”.๐’., ๐‚๐š๐ง๐š๐๐š, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐ž๐ฑ๐ข๐œ๐จ), ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž (๐†๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ฒ, ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐”๐Š, ๐ˆ๐ญ๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ, ๐’๐ฉ๐š๐ข๐ง, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž), ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ (๐‰๐š๐ฉ๐š๐ง, ๐‚๐ก๐ข๐ง๐š, ๐€๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐š, ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐š, ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก ๐Š๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐š, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ), ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‹๐€๐Œ๐„๐€ (๐๐ซ๐š๐ณ๐ข๐ฅ, ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ซ๐š๐›๐ข๐š, ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‹๐€๐Œ๐„๐€).

The growing incidences of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) and sport related injuries contributes in the growth of Surgical Drill Industry. For instance, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2021, the traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) are responsible for 64,362 deaths in 2020. In addition, increase in geriatric population further drives the growth of market.

Furthermore, increase in adoption of artificial prosthetics contributes in the growth of Surgical Drill Market Size. The surgical drills are used for attachment of prosthetics. Thus, rise in geriatric population, growing incidence of accidents and increasing demand of prosthetics contributes in the growth of market

๐๐ฒ ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, the market is categorized into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, ear nose throat, dental surgery, and others. The orthopedic surgery segment dominated the market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of bone diseases and increase in number of road accidents & sports related injuries.

๐๐ฒ ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to upsurge in number of hospitals and rise in healthcare expenditures.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ

Instrument

Type

Pneumatic Drill

Electric Drill

Battery Powered Drill

๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Ear Nose Throat

Dental Surgery

Others

๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

