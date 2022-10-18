THE ADEPT TRAVELER WINS THE 2022 TRAVEL WEEKLY MAGELLAN AWARD
The Adept Traveler was recently recognized by Northstar Travel Media and Travel Weekly Magazine with a Magellan Award for excellence in the travel industry.ELGIN, ILLINOIS, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Locally owned small business, The Adept Traveler, Inc. was recently recognized by Northstar Travel Media and Travel Weekly Magazine with a 2022 Magellan Award for excellence in the travel industry.
Northstar Travel Media and Travel Weekly Magazine received entries from top travel organizations and professionals worldwide. Being selected as a Magellan Award Winner is a tremendous achievement. Those selected represent a high standard of excellence within the travel industry.
“This is really an amazing accomplishment” said Brandon J. Yaniz, Owner and President of The Adept Traveler. “We are a relatively new company, so to be honored alongside established industry giants, by a notable “who’s who” of the travel industry is truly a great honor.”
The Magellan Awards are judged and overseen by a panel of top travel professionals representing the best names and most accomplished leaders from the industry. In determining winners, entries do not compete with one another, instead they are judged against a standard of excellence based on the extensive experience of Travel Weekly. A category may have multiple winners, or no winners at all.
Established in 2021, The Adept Traveler is a travel agency specializing in accessible travel. Their goal is to help all travelers, from the novice to the expert, from the able-bodied to the disabled to travel well.
“Being disabled myself I have experienced firsthand how minor issues can become a major disaster for a disabled traveler,” said Brandon. “While I created The Adept Traveler to help people with disabilities, I quickly realized that the same process we use for disabled travelers can also improve the travel of the able-bodied. Travel shouldn’t be stressful, it should be amazing. Our goal is to help everybody to have the experience they want when they travel”.
