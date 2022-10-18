MBDA Announces $1.75 Million in Grants for Minority Colleges and Universities

Grants will fund pilot programs that will lay the foundation for a future generation of entrepreneurial leaders and innovators

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) has announced $1.75 million in grants to seven minority educational institutions as part of an expanded pilot program to support entrepreneurship for undergraduate students. These grantees join a cohort of four other Minority Colleges and Universities awarded in 2021.

The Minority Colleges and Universities pilot program will help fund the development of curricula, pilot courses, seminars, and replicable products and tools that address inclusive innovation, entrepreneurship, and general economic development. Grantees include Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs), and Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian Serving Institutions (ANNHSIs).

“As the product of an HBCU myself, I experienced firsthand the invaluable role our Minority Serving Institutions play in preparing and empowering students of color,” said Donald R. Cravins, Jr., Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development. “MBDA’s mission to build a stronger, more equitable business ecosystem will not happen overnight. To create lasting change, we need to look ahead. These grants, which expand MBDA’s entrepreneurship programs at Minority Serving Institutions throughout the country, will help create economic access and opportunity for America’s future entrepreneurs.”

The grantees include:

Chaminade University of Honolulu, Hawaii ($300,711): Chaminade will develop and pilot a Sustainability Entrepreneurship course (expanding to a public certificate program) and develop a “Pathways to Entrepreneurship” series of workshops and seminars.

Southern University and A&M College, Louisiana ($300,711): Southern University will establish an entrepreneurship institute for developing an entrepreneurship curriculum focused on innovation, technology and leadership education through academic courses, workshops, conferences, and electronic media.

Shaw University, North Carolina ($300,016): Shaw will develop six classes and expand its entrepreneurship curricula creating a seminar series, distinguished entrepreneur series, experiential activities (micro internships), and a business incubator.

Bowie State University, Maryland ($300,711): Bowie State will teach and deliver an entrepreneurial curriculum tailored to support undergraduate student entrepreneurs.

Universidad del Sagrado Corazon, Puerto Rico ($300,711): Sagrado will create five mentorship hubs composed of a specialized industry module as well as expand the technical support services and training for entrepreneurship.

St. Augustine College, Illinois ($150,355): St. Augustine will enhance its existing small business program and create an entrepreneurship/business leadership concentration in the undergraduate business program.

Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA), New Mexico ($96,135): IAIA will enhance its Business and Entrepreneurship Certificate Program Development Project, which provides a solid foundation of business literacy and applied business skills.

The funding is anticipated for a two-year term, funded annually. For the latest information on MBDA programs and announcements, please visit www.MBDA.gov.

