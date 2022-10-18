Barclays Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; Last days to actively participate in the case; November 22, 2022

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Barclays PLC ("Barclays" or the "Company") (NYSE:BCS)investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. Barclays investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements or omitted material information: (1) in Barclays reported financial statements (which have been restated); (2) by stating that Barclays internal controls over financial reporting were effective (which Barclays has admitted were not effective and had a material weakness); and (3) by failing to disclose the over-issuance, and that Barclays Bank PLC ("BBPLC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Barclays, was violating U.S. securities laws and/or SEC regulations, subjecting Barclays to legal liability. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

