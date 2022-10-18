Anomalo Partners With dbt Labs to Bring Data Quality to Key Business Metrics

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Coalesce, Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, announced a partnership with dbt Labs to provide data quality for dbt metrics, a part of the new dbt Semantic Layer. Anomalo is now a Metrics Ready Launch Partner of dbt Labs.



dbt is a transformation framework that enables businesses to transform, test and document data in the cloud data platform, producing data that the entire organization can trust. With the launch of dbt metrics and the dbt Semantic Layer, organizations can now centrally define key business metrics like ‘revenue,’ ‘customer count’ and ‘churn rate’ in dbt. This allows everyone in the business to feel confident that they are working from the same assumptions as their colleagues, regardless of their data tooling of choice. If a metric definition is updated in dbt, it is seamlessly updated everywhere, ensuring consistency throughout the business. Metrics Ready integrations facilitate the building, discovery and reliability of dbt metrics definitions.

As a Metrics Ready Launch Partner, Anomalo will now automatically start monitoring metrics that are defined in the dbt Semantic Layer. When a joint customer monitors a dbt model in Anomalo, Anomalo’s Key Metric checks and default built-in data quality checks will monitor for any drift in the data that feeds dbt metrics. Key Metric checks are an important piece of Anomalo’s data quality platform, and allow customers to track any business metrics in Anomalo and be notified when metrics have changed dramatically. All Key Metrics checks include interactive visualizations to allow for a fast assessment and resolution of any anomalies. Metric definitions are synced and consistent between the dbt Semantic Layer and Anomalo.

When the metrics that a company relies on are universal and centrally defined, it is even more important that they are based on trustworthy data. Anomalo helps teams operate with confidence and understand the root cause when deviations in their metrics occur, so they can find any data quality issues before they affect dashboards and reports and separate any data quality issues from the meaningful trends in their data.

Cameron Afzal, product manager for the Semantic Layer at dbt Labs, said: “We’re excited to partner with Anomalo to help customers proactively monitor the reliability of dbt metrics they’re querying using the dbt Semantic Layer. Anomalo’s data quality monitoring solution automatically detects data issues related to dbt metrics and allows data teams to understand their root causes before they impact downstream tools, meaning everyone in the business can operate with more confidence.”

Elliot Shmukler, co-founder and CEO of Anomalo, said: “We are always eager to contribute to solutions that improve the data ecosystem for all users, and partnering with dbt was an easy decision. As the dbt Semantic Layer enables ‘define once, use everywhere’ business metrics, it’s critical that there is observability and monitoring for this central source of truth. Joint customers using Anomalo and dbt can now easily define and monitor metrics end-to-end to power data-driven decisions that everyone at the organization can trust.”



About Anomalo

Anomalo helps enterprises build confidence in the data they use to make decisions and build products. Enterprises can simply connect Anomalo’s complete data quality platform to their data warehouse and begin monitoring their data in less than 5 minutes, all with minimal configuration and without a single line of code. Then, they can automatically detect and understand the root-cause of data issues, before anyone else. Anomalo is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Foundation Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Village Global and First Round Capital. For more information, visit https://www.anomalo.com/ or follow @anomalo_hq.

About dbt Labs

Since 2016, dbt Labs has been on a mission to help analysts create and disseminate organizational knowledge. dbt Labs pioneered the practice of analytics engineering, built the primary tool in the analytics engineering toolbox, and has been fortunate enough to see a fantastic community coalesce to help push the boundaries of the analytics engineering workflow. Today there are 16,000 companies using dbt every week, 30,000 practitioners in the dbt Community Slack, and over 3,000 companies paying for dbt Cloud.

