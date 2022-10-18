Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Idaho - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers
Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Idaho - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers – Call Toll Free (888) 891-2200DES MOINES, IDAHO, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Idaho is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2022 were exposed decades ago. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
Due to Idaho’s long and deep history with the agricultural and industrial sectors, many residents of Idaho have been exposed to asbestos over the decades. Additionally, Idaho’s place in the formative nuclear years of the twentieth century is also a major source of asbestos exposure for many Idahoans as vast quantities of asbestos were used to deal with the excess heat and electricity produced as a byproduct of nuclear reactions. Residents of Idaho who worked in the steel, lumber and paper industries are also at a higher risk of developing a asbestos-related illness. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Idaho include, but are not limited to, Ebrii Powerhouse, Raft River Turbine Generating Station, Priest River Landfill, Utah-Idaho Sugar Company, Amalgamated Sugar Company, Carnation Milk Products Company, A.E.C. Atomic, Atomic Energy Corporation, Westinghouse Idaho Nuclear Company, Western Steel, Bunker Hill Company, Fluor Corporation, FMC Corporation, J.R. Simplot Company, Northwest Roads Company, Oregon Short Line Railroad Company, Paul’s Plumbing & Heating, Pocatello Chemical, Southern Industries Piping, Gate City Steel, Potlatch Corporation, Boise Cascade Corporation, Deatley Corporation, Union Pacific Railroad Company, Monsanto Chemical, Idaho Chemical, Westvaco Mineral Production, Zinn Industrial Supply, Chandler Supply Company, C.F. Brown, E.G. & G., H.L. Electric, Shell Oil Company, Leslie Controls, Inc., Warren Pumps, LLC, Armstrong World Industries, Southern Industries Piping Company, Waters Asbestos & Supply, Westinghouse Electric Company, Howard S. Wright & Associates, Sullivan Mining Company, Idaho Nuclear Corporation, Phillips Petroleum Company, Robison Diet Company, Plateau Supply Company, Clover Club Foods, Terminal Ice & Cold Storage, Intermountain Gas Company, Yanke Machine Shop, Inc., Drexler Enterprises (ARRCOM) and Morrison-Knudsen. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact/ now.
