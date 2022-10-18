GRIFFIN FUNDING COMMUNITY SELECTS LENDINGPAD AS LOS OF CHOICE

I was looking to leapfrog to the best LOS rather than switching to a legacy system that continued to put lipstick on a pig with every clunky update. I chose LendingPad for three main reasons.” — Bill Lyons, CEO of Griffin Funding

LendingPad, a modern cloud-based LOS, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Griffin Funding, one of the fastest growing mortgage lenders in the business. LendingPad is dedicated to providing the technology that keeps mortgage lenders competitive; dated lending technology is a thing of the past. LendingPad is here to support clients like Griffin Funding to help them provide a digital mortgage lending process that exceeds the expectations of its borrowers, and facilitate an enjoyable lending experience.

Together, LendingPad and Griffin Funding will serve borrowers from all walks of life with honesty, integrity, speed, and ease of use. With a specialization in VA Home Loans, Self-Employed Bank Statement Loans, and DSCR Investment Property Loans, facilitating the American dream is just the beginning. What LendingPad brings to the mortgage industry allows lenders like Griffin to provide all kinds of loan products and services; from conventional loans to customized products such as Non-QM.

“Providing lenders such as Griffin Funding with the technology they need to be competitive is an honor for LendingPad. Our joint venture to provide excellent customer service and a transparent loan process is bound to accomplish great things,” said Dan Smith, VP of Sales and Strategy at LendingPad.

“It is so important that we invest in technology to better serve our clients in this market. Our clients demand ease of use and a quick process and we needed to deliver on that. I was looking to leapfrog to the best LOS rather than switching to a legacy system that continued to put lipstick on a pig with every clunky update. I chose LendingPad for three main reasons:

1. a better experience for our clients

2. support and training, and

3. easy implementation (not 3-6 months like other LOSs)

Our users became experts after running 5-6 loans through the system. We already have an incredible POS, and now that we are integrating the two together, we are one step closer to a fully digital mortgage tech company. We will have a full tech stack once we roll out our eClosings in the near future.” added Bill Lyons, CEO of Griffin Funding.

Not only does LendingPad offer innovative technology, but it also has a live, US-based support team that is available in five different languages. Along with the extensive collection of training resources, LendingPad is well suited to create an unforgettable experience for Griffin Funding users and customers.

About Griffin Funding

Griffin Funding is a consumer-direct boutique digital mortgage tech company that is licensed in 20 states and growing. Griffin Funding specializes in VA Loans for active duty military and veterans. The company’s Non-QM division, Everest Funding, specializes in Bank Statement Loans for self-employed borrowers, and DSCR loans for real estate investors. Griffin Funding is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) and has been on the Inc 5000’s fastest-growing company list four times. One of the company’s core values is “CARE.” Griffin’s team knows that if they really care about their teammates, the quality of the work, and what is in the client’s best interests they will always be able to deliver a 5-Star experience (as evidenced on Yelp, BBB, and Google). NMLS# 1120111 www.griffinfunding.com.

About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern LOS serving lenders, brokers, bankers, and credit unions, offering centralized and compliant automated technology to the mortgage industry. Providing solutions spanning the entire mortgage lending process and lowering your cost of business, LendingPad is here to revolutionize lending. LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the MISMO organization, and a proud winner of HousingWire's Tech100 award. For more information, go to www.lendingpad.com, or call (800) 900-2823.