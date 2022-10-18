Broad Arrow Auctions Totals $21.26 Million With Sale of The Cars of Jim Taylor

A well-sorted 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster tops the sale at $1,820,000

Ford and Shelby lead additional highlights, including a new auction record set for the 1966 Shelby GT350 H ‘Four-Speed’ at $313,000

Broad Arrow continues its 2022 calendar with inaugural West Palm Beach auction, 18-19 November at the Palm Beach County Convention Center

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, hosted the successful auction of its first dedicated single-owner offering on 14-15 October, ‘Passion for the Drive: The Cars of Jim Taylor’. The two-day auction reached $21,258,415 in total sales with 99 percent of lots sold, including 131 motor cars and over 500 lots of automobilia, offered nearly entirely without reserve.

Broad Arrow saw strong bidder turnout, with more than 1,000 registered bidders remotely over the phones and via the internet, as well as in the Gloversville, NY auction room. This resulted in strong prices, including the top-seller of the weekend, a 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster. The well-sorted car was equipped with many desirable factory features, eventually selling for a final $1,820,000, well-exceeding its pre-sale estimate of $1,200,000 to $1,400,000.

Additional top sales of the weekend reflect Mr. Taylor’s particular affinity for Ford and Shelby performance. Standout sales from the brands include a one-of-50 2020 Ford GT ‘69 Heritage Edition at $1,297,500, as well as a three-owner 1967 Shelby 427 Cobra and an incredibly original 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra at $1,325,000 and $995,000, respectively. The only complete stick-shift Hertz Rent-A-Racer segment also drew great interest with two new auction records set, including a 1966 Shelby GT350 H ‘Four-Speed’ at $313,000 and a 2016 Ford Shelby Mustang GT-H Coupe ‘Executive Car’ at $179,200. Two largely original Boss Mustangs in superb condition also exceeded expectations; a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 brought a final $291,000, while a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 sold for $224,000.

Additional sale highlights include:

Enthusiasm for low-production modern performance cars, led by a 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series at $379,000 and a 2003 Aston Martin DB AR1 Zagato at $313,000.

Strong results for British sports cars emblematic of their respective eras, led by a pair of E-Types, including a 1967 Jaguar E-Type Series I 4.2 Roadster at $224,000 and a 1965 Jaguar E-Type Series I 4.2 Fixed Head Coupe at $201,600, each far-exceeding pre-sale estimates. A 1976 Aston Martin V8 Series III with Vantage Trim formerly owned by Peter Livanos brought a final $212,800, setting a new record for the model at auction.

“It was a pleasure working with Broad Arrow Group and I’m pleased with the results,” said Jim Taylor following the auction. “Everybody worked hard and did a great job. I’m happy not only to see my cars and memorabilia go to good new homes but also to see several items remain local to the area.”

“This was a great fall weekend for car enthusiasts and our team in Jim’s hometown of Gloversville, NY,” said Kenneth Ahn, President of Hagerty Marketplace. “The diversity and quality of cars on offer brought significant bidder interest and it was fantastic to see so many familiar faces from across the industry. We are grateful to Jim for entrusting Broad Arrow Auctions with the sale of his beloved group of cars and automobilia, carefully handpicked over the last 40 years. We look forward to continuing the momentum in West Palm Beach next month.”

“Passion for the collector car hobby was contagious in Gloversville this weekend,” adds Donnie Gould, Senior Car Specialist at Broad Arrow Auctions. “This auction was the culmination of a relationship with Jim Taylor that began in the 1980s, and we’re honored that he chose Broad Arrow to pass his cars and collectibles on to new homes. We’re very pleased with the overall results, which include spectacular individual sales for both cars and memorabilia that reflect the interests of today’s enthusiasts.”

Passion for the Drive: The Cars of Jim Taylor Top Ten Sales

1. Lot 865 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster $1,820,000 2. Lot 843 1967 Shelby 427 Cobra $1,325,000 3. Lot 815 2020 Ford GT ’69 Heritage Edition $1,297,500 4. Lot 836 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra $995,000 5. Lot 857 1954 Cunningham C3 Vignale Coupe $945,500 6. Lot 820 2006 Ford GT Heritage $621,000 7. Lot 828 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano "Six-Speed Manual" $549,500 8. Lot 839 1952 Allard J2R $527,500 9. Lot 858 1938 SS 100 Jaguar 3.5-Litre Roadster $434,000 10. Lot 840 1965 Shelby GT350 $417,500

Complete results from Broad Arrow’s sale of Passion for the Drive: The Cars of Jim Taylor are available at broadarrowauctions.com.

The company will host its debut West Palm Beach Auction on 18-19 November at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. The sale will offer approximately 300 collector cars ranging from pre-war classics to modern supercars. Interested parties are invited to contact a Broad Arrow car specialist about remaining consignment opportunities.

NOTE: All prices are listed in USD and are inclusive of the applicable buyer’s premium. Broad Arrow’s buyer’s premium for all motor car lots is equal to the sum of twelve percent (12%) of the first $250,000 of the Hammer Price and ten percent (10%) of the amount by which the Hammer Price exceeds $250,000. Buyer’s premium for all non-motor car lots is twenty percent (20%) of the Hammer Price.

