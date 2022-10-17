Commissioning of a Brazilian restaurant "Latina-Dushanbe" in the Sino district of Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, October 17 - On October 17, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustami Emomali, in the Sino district of the capital, put into operation a Brazilian restaurant "Latina-Dushanbe".

It was reported that the new service facility, built in a fertile place on the shores of the Youth Lake, was constructed with the aim of providing world-class services to customers and offering them new and varied delicious dishes under the brand name of a well-known Brazilian company.

During the construction of this modern facility, patriotic entrepreneurs attached particular importance to providing the residents of the capital with new jobs. In the restaurant, 50 people are provided with permanent jobs, and in the summer season another 10 waiters will be hired for temporary work.

In general, the indoor and outdoor restaurant has the capacity to serve 250 people at the same time.

The restaurant differs from other similar facilities with its unique design and a new way of serving different dishes. The beautiful decoration of the lobby of the building, the use of environmentally friendly materials and pleasant music reflect the warm climate of Brazil.

The object was built according to a franchise project, that is, on the basis of a contract, using a well-known foreign brand and its technologies. The restaurant is managed and prepared by a Brazilian citizen who will serve customers in cooperation with Tajik chefs and waiters.

The surroundings of the restaurant are decorated with rare decorative trees brought from abroad to attract more guests and make the restaurant more attractive.

In the summer, on the territory of the restaurant and on the lake shore, under snow-white umbrellas, it can offer delicious food and other services to guests.

We can say with confidence that in modern conditions and taking into account the growth in the number of tourists and guests of the capital, the commissioning of such modern facilities will meet the requirements. This is a kind of presentation of a high level of ancient Tajik hospitality.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, having familiarized himself with the conditions and level of service in the restaurant, expressed gratitude for the efforts of domestic entrepreneurs to improve another corner of the country and create new jobs.

The official opening ceremony of the "Latina-Dushanbe" Brazilian restaurant will take place on October 22 with a colorful Brazilian show.