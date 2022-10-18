Meeting with Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov

TAJIKISTAN, October 18 - On October 18, in Dushanbe, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, on the sidelines of the High-Level International Conference on “International and Regional Border Security and Management Cooperation to Counter Terrorism and Prevent the Movement of Terrorists" met with the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov.

During the meeting, issues of Tajikistan's cooperation with the United Nations and its institutions and the results of the high-level conference on combating terrorism were discussed.

President of the country Emomali Rahmon expressed hope that the outcomes of the Dushanbe Process, which is the result of the joint efforts of Tajikistan and the United Nations, will continue to strengthen international and regional cooperation in the fight against the growing threats of terrorism and extremism.

During the meeting, the parties considered it appropriate to take specific measures related to the increase in threats to the security of the region, including the spread of terrorism, extremism, religious radicalism, illegal trafficking of drugs and weapons, as well as other types of transnational organized crime.