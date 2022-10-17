Commissioning of an innovative fitness club "Crocus Fitness" in Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, October 17 - On October 17, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustami Emomali in the Firdavsi district of the capital put into operation an innovative fitness club "Crocus Fitness".

The majestic and beautiful facility was built in accordance with modern requirements and equipped with all necessary appliances and equipment.

As was reported during the visit, the club has all the necessary conditions for practicing various sports, promoting a healthy lifestyle and maintaining beauty. In particular, more than 2,500 people, who are trained by experienced coaches, can simultaneously practice various sports in this complex.

"Crocus Fitness" has three modern swimming pools, professional athletes can also practice in the large pool. Also, taking into account sanitary standards, a separate pool for women and a special pool for children were built. Water treatment is carried out in 5 stages, the temperature inside the pools in winter is maintained using modern industrial equipment.

Inside the innovative fitness club there is a spacious modern gym for mixed training, where athletes and lovers of a healthy lifestyle can practice boxing, mixed martial arts, wrestling, gymnastics. This part of the facility is equipped with all the necessary equipment. There is also a separate kids club.

In general, the area of the Crocus Fitness building is 7,500 square meters and includes various sections for exercise and training, as well as for maintaining health and beauty. In particular, two spacious modern fitness rooms have been built inside, separate fitness rooms for women and men have been created. Only inside the men's hall, 40 simulators are installed, specialists conduct training with athletes and lovers of a healthy lifestyle. Another feature of the fitness club is that it has a separate section "Exercise bike". Training is carried out according to international standards using innovative equipment. It should be noted that this club has equipment of a completely new generation of the industry, purchased from the most famous American company, which allows those who wish to train in favorable conditions that meet international requirements.

More than 100 people got permanent jobs in the innovative fitness club "Crocus Fitness", all of them completed retraining courses with the participation of qualified specialists within a few months.

In the basement of this facility there is a spa, and for women there are various services related to skin and face care, cosmetic services and massages.

Also, citizens can use the Turkish bath, dry steam, Finnish sauna, "snow" room, Russian bath and Himalayan salt sauna, men and women can use these opportunities separately.

All sections of "Crocus Fitness" have separate locker rooms and rest rooms, they are equipped with modern lockers designed for each person separately.

Inside this complex there is also a beautiful modern dining room, where European dishes are offered to customers.

It should be noted that Crocus Fitness includes a large network of innovative fitness clubs in different countries, its opening in Dushanbe is considered an invaluable gift for athletes and lovers of a healthy lifestyle. Currently, this is the first and only Crocus Fitness sports complex in the region, which indicates a great interest in promoting a healthy lifestyle for citizens and providing modern conditions for sports and training.