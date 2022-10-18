Community Oncology Alliance Deploys Patient-Reported Outcome Measures Survey for Oncology

PROMOnc Survey Developed by COA as Free, Minimally Burdensome Tool for Oncology Practices

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) has released the Patient-Reported Outcome Measures Oncology (PROMOnc) Survey for oncology providers. The first Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) tool developed by COA, the PROMOnc Survey tracks patient outcomes like pain, fatigue, and quality of life. The survey is available for free to all interested and registered oncology practices.

Physicians gather patient information before cancer treatment begins and 90 days after treatment is completed. To maximize reporting ability and minimize administrative burden on practices, the survey is digital. All questions from the survey are sourced from Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS), an initiative of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The survey also aligns with care goals currently defined in the Enhancing Oncology Model.

Patient-Reported Outcome Measures, or PROMs, are standardized, validated surveys used to study how a patient feels about their health status and treatment. They are an important component of high-quality, patient-centered care. COA developed the PROMOnc Survey in partnership with the Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH).

“Government models, insurers, and employers are increasingly focused on patient outcomes,” said Bo Gamble, COA’s director of quality and value. “The PROMOnc Survey is a free oncology-specific PROMS Survey, giving our practices the ability to quantify patient outcomes before and after their treatment journey. COA is excited to see practices incorporate this survey as they continue their focus on improving care and needed interventions on that care.”

To learn more and begin using the survey, visit https://communityoncology.org/resources/patient-feedback-tools/.

About the Community Oncology Alliance: COA is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment.

The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a non-profit organization dedicated solely to preserving and protecting access to community cancer care, where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. COA leads community cancer clinics in navigating an increasingly challenging environment to provide efficiencies, patient advocacy, and proactive solutions to Congress and policymakers.

