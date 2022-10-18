Phenolic Insulation Market Size Worth $1.6 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.5%: AMR

Rapid infrastructural development and increase in consumer demand in the automotive sector drive the growth of the global phenolic insulation market. Based on application, the duct segment held the major share in 2021. By region, the market across Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global phenolic insulation market was estimated at $0.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $0.9 Billion Market Size in 2031 $1.6 Billion CAGR 6.5% No. of Pages in Report 265 Segments Covered Application, End-use Industry, and Region. Drivers Rapid infrastructural development Increase in consumer demand in the automotive sector Opportunities Rise in demand for fabric glue in performing the gluing functions for disposable products from both the woven and non-woven fabrics Restraints Lack of awareness among people regarding the benefits of fabric glue



Covid-19 Scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to the shutdown of maximum operations including manufacturing and distribution across several industries. This led to a steep decline in demand for phenolic insulation from the construction industry, thus impacting the market growth negatively.

However, as governments around the world started encouraging businesses in the construction sector to resume their operations, the phenolic insulation market also got back on track.

The global phenolic insulation market is analyzed across type, end-use industry, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on application, the duct segment held nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the HVAC system segment held more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly half of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global phenolic insulation market report include Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, covestro ag, DOW INC, sq group Guibao, Huntsman Corporation, armacell, johns manville, Kingspan Group, LX Hausys, Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain, Sekisui Chemicals Co., Ltd, Beijing Coowor Network Technology Co., Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

