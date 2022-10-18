Sohaib Abbasi Joins Board of Directors for Sauce Labs

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc., the leading provider of continuous test and remediation solutions that enable development teams to deliver high quality software at speed, has appointed Sohaib Abbasi to its board of directors.



Sohaib Abbasi brings more than 30 years of experience as a technology executive to Sauce Labs. During his 11-year tenure as CEO, Informatica grew five-fold and became the top leader in the data integration category. During his 20-year tenure at Oracle, Sohaib served in various roles to help scale the business from a 30-person startup in 1982 to an industry leader in 2003.

This announcement follows the recent news that TPG , a leading global alternative asset firm, had increased its investment in Sauce Labs, providing access to additional capital, expertise and operating resources to expand capabilities and further market leadership.

“I am honored to welcome Sohaib to our board,” commented Aled Miles, President and CEO of Sauce Labs. “Sohaib brings an unmatched depth of experience as a transformational business leader, driving sustained growth through business, sales and product strategies. I look forward to working with Sohaib as Sauce Labs accelerates growth and redefines software testing for the industry.”

Sohaib also serves as Chairman of the Board of Forecast.app, as Vice Chairman of the Board at Elastic, and as a Senior Advisor at TPG, Balderton Capital UK and Royal London. In addition, he is a Council Member of Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University. Previously, Sohaib served as a board member of Red Hat, New Relic, Nutanix, McAfee, Peakon and Streamsets.

“Software plays a pervasive and mission-critical role in organizations across all sectors. As a top priority, these organizations aspire to achieve ever increasing levels of software quality and performance,” commented Sohaib Abbasi. “Sauce Labs is well-positioned for sustained growth by helping organizations pursue this top priority. I look forward to working with the Sauce Labs team on its exciting growth journey.”

Sohaib graduated with honors from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1980, where he earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Computer Science.

