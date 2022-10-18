Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Size Worth USD 22 Million by 2033; Growing Geriatric Population, Growing Burden of Liver Issues, Chronic Issues and Stomach Problems is to Elevate the Market Growth- Research Nester

Key companies covered in the global endoscopic ultrasound needles market research report by Research Nester are Medi-Globe GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Micro-Tech Endoscopy, Olympus Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., CIVCO Medical Solutions, Protek Medical Products Inc., Spectra Medical Devices, LLC, ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Cook Group Incorporated and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Nester has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market ’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2023– 2033 which includes the following factors:

Market growth over the forecast period

Detailed regional synopsis

Market segmentation

Growth drivers

Challenges

Key market players and their detailed profiling

Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Size:

The global endoscopic ultrasound needles market is to garner a revenue of around USD 22 million at the end of 2033. Moreover, it generated a revenue of USD 18 million in 2021. The growth of the global endoscopic ultrasound needles market is to grow on the account of rise in count of people suffering from liver problems including, liver cancer, cirrhosis, hepatitis, and others. Worldwide, liver disease causes 2 million deaths each year, of which 1 million are related to cirrhosis complications, 1 million to viral hepatitis, and 1 million to hepatocellular cancer. In the United States, nearly 5 million adults are diagnosed with liver disease that makes for approximately 2% of adult population. Furthermore, market growth is driven by growing geriatric population, it is the common age to develop digestive issues. According to the World Health Organization, the count of people 60 years of age and older will outnumber youngsters under the age of five in 2020. By 2030, every 1 in 6 people is likely to be of age 60 years and above. By 2050, the world’s population of geriatrics is expected to grow twice in size and reach nearly 2 million. Moreover, the people of the age 80 and above is to increase by triple fold.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4312

Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market: Key Takeaways

North America region gains the largest portion of the revenue

Bronchial EUS needles segment to dominate the revenue graph

Biopsy needles sub-segment remains prominent in the product type segment

Higher Prevalence of Stomach & Gastrointestinal Cancer and Chronic Disease is to Boost the Market Growth

The growing instances of stomach cancer, gastrointestinal cancer and other stomach-related issues is expected to augment the growth of the global endoscopic ultrasound needles market. In 2020, nearly 1 million new cases and about 770,000 deaths were attributed to the gastric cancer and the chances of the disease in males is twice than in females. Moreover, by 2040, the global burden of gastric cancer is to reach around 2 million new cases and about 1 million deaths. Additionally, according to the World Health Organization, in 2020, there were 1.09 million cases of stomach cancer worldwide. Furthermore, the market growth is also expected by the growing burden of the chronic disease. As per the statistics of the World Health Organization, around 5 million deaths are causes by chronic disease including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, arthritis and others. Moreover, every year around 422 million people develop diabetes and 1.5 million people die due to diabetes issues.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/endoscopic-ultrasound-needles-market/4312

Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market: Regional Overview

The global endoscopic ultrasound needles market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Surge in Stomach, Liver & Lung Problems and Rising Endoscopy is to Drive the North America’s Market Growth

The market growth in North America is attributed to rising cases of liver-related diseases followed by chronic lung problems. In the United States, over 100 million people are diagnosed with liver disease and around 80-100 million people are living with fatty liver disease. Chronic liver disease is the 12th primary cause of death in the country and in 2020, nearly 52,000 adults died of the disease. Moreover, in 2022, approximately 26,000 new cases of stomach cancer were reported in the United States, and nearly 11,000 deaths were attributed to the stomach cancer. Additionally, around 9 million adults of the age 18 or older had chronic bronchitis in 2018. Besides this, increase in the endoscopies performed in the region is to propel the market growth in North America. Every year, nearly 6 million endoscopies are carried out in the United States. Moreover, gastrointestinal endoscopies accounted for approximately 85% of the total endoscopies in the U.S.

Asia Pacific’s Market Growth is Elevates by Rising Population of Elderly and Higher Cases of Stomach Cancer

The market growth in Asia Pacific is expected on the account of increase in the count of geriatric population. According to the UNFPA, the rise in number of elderly is unprecedented and by 2050, every 1 in 4 people is expected to be of age 60 years or above. Since 2010, the number is likely to increase triple fold and is to reach 1.3 billion old people in Asia Pacific. Apart from this, the rising cases of stomach cancer is expected to elevate the market growth in the region. In Asia Pacific region, over 728,000 people had stomach cancer diagnosed in 2018 and around 549,000 people died due to the disease.

Get a Sample PDF of Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4312

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market, Segmentation by Product

Aspiration Needles (EUS-FNA)

Biopsy Needles (EUS-FNB)

By Product, the biopsy needles segment is to generate the highest revenue at the end of 2033. The biopsy needles are specifically used to take the sample of tissues and fluids from bones, muscles and organs including liver, intestine and lungs. Therefore, higher instances of lung, intestinal and liver problems is to propel the segment growth. In 2018, around 1 million new cases of gastric cancer were reported in 108 countries and around 800,000 deaths were ascribed to it.

For more insights on the market share of various regions: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4312

Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market, Segmentation by Application

Bronchial EUS Needles

Enteral EUS Needles

On the basis of application, the bronchial EUS needles segment is to garner the highest revenue at the end of 2033. The segment growth is ascribed to rising prevalence of lung cancer and lung related issues including asthma, pneumonia & others. Lung cancer is the 2nd leading cancer in the world. It is the most common type of cancer in men and 2nd most common in women. In 2020, more than 2 million cases of lung cancer were diagnosed worldwide. Furthermore, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which affects around 384 million people and results in about 3 million deaths annually, is the third greatest cause of death in the world. Over 10 million people get tuberculosis and nearly 2 million people die of it. Furthermore, pneumonia is the leading death cause in very young and very old people and every year, approximately 4 million individuals die of pneumonia and respiratory tract infection. Further, every year, about 334 million are succumbed to death from asthma.

Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market, Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global endoscopic ultrasound needles market that are profiled by Research Nester are Medi-Globe GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Micro-Tech Endoscopy, Olympus Corporation, Medline Industries, LP, CIVCO Medical Solutions, Protek Medical Products Inc., Spectra Medical Devices, LLC, ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Cook Group Incorporatedand others.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement?

Submit Request for Proposal

Recent Developments in the Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

October 2021, Micro-Tech Endoscopy announced the launch of Areus FNA and Trident FNB, the better version of EUS needles. The two needles are available in 22ga and 25ga, it has push buttons to accommodate the needle depth and sheath length. This launch has been made in the collaboration with gastroenterology specialist Joel Judah. This merger enables EUS needles to be updated to the level which suffices the current need of the market.

March 2022, Cook Medical announced the approval of Zenith Thoraco + Endovascular System by U.S, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), this design enables to offer enhanced treatments and diagnosis of life threatening diseases or conditions.





Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Segmentation by Material Type {Silica, Aluminum, Polymer-based (EVOH), and Others}; by Product Type (Plain Films, Heat Sealable Films, Multi-layer Films, Synthetic Paper, and Others); by Application (Wraps, Bags, Labels, and Others); and by End-User Industry {Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Medical & Pharmaceutical, and Industrial} – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029

Fluoroplastics Market Segmentation by Type (Poly-tetra-fluoro-ethylene (PTFE), Fluor-ethylene-propylene (FEP), Per-fluor-alkoxy (PFA), Ethylene-tetra-fluoro-ethylene (ETFE), Poly Vinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), and Others); by Form (Granular and Fine Powder) and by End-use industry (Chemical Processing, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Food Processing, Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Medical Devices, and Others– Global Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook

Polymer ‐ Dispersed Liquid Crystals (PDLCs) Market Segmentation by Product (laminated PDLCs, and Self-Adhesive PDLCs); and by Application (Commercial, and Residential)– Global Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2021-2029

Linolenic Acid Market Segmentation by Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Nutrition, and Others); and by Source (Seeds, Nuts, Vegetable Oils, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2021-2029

Sodium Hypochlorite (Bleach) Market Segmentation by Function (Oxidizing, Bleaching, Odor Removal, Water Disinfection, and Others); by End-User Industry (Agriculture, Chemical, Water Treatment, Healthcare, Paints & Coatings, and Others); and by Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline) - Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029





About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@researchnester.com

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919