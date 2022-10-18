PCTL/21st Century Announce New Hospital Contract

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE RIVER, SC, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL): Collaborating with our strategic partner, Ace Janitorial, 21st Century Healthcare Inc., a subsidiary of PCTL, welcomes a northeastern hospital consortium to the Annihilyzer® disinfection and cleaning family.



In 2018 PCT Corp brought the Annihilyzer® Infection Control System (ICS) to market. The goal was to bring a low-toxic, environmentally conscious, and sustainable onsite generating system to the healthcare industry to control healthcare-associated infections. The Annihilyzer® ICS is a turnkey self-contained On-Site Generator (OSG) that produces OSG 460 D disinfectant that kills 99.9999% of labeled pathogens including Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Clostridioides difficile (C. diff). OSG 460 D is a hypochlorous acid disinfectant that can be made fresh at any time. This disinfectant has no volatile organic compounds or quaternary organic compounds known to cause or exacerbate breathing conditions, making it safe for patients and employees. Listed on the EPA’s emerging pathogens N and Q lists, little to no personal protective equipment is needed to apply the disinfectant. OSG 11-12 C is a strong cleaner and degreaser making the system cost-effective and taking up minimal space. The Annihilyzer® ICS shared in the Global Biorisk Advisory Counsel TIPS (Top Innovations of the Year) award in 2019. Systems have been placed in North Carolina, Nevada, Massachusetts, as well as healthcare facilities in New York City and surrounding areas.

An additional major healthcare system in New York is installing their first Annihilyzer® unit under a lease contract with additional Annihilyzer units to be installed in multiple healthcare facilities within their systems organization. The first unit shipped today. The timetable for the remaining systems is currently being worked out by 21st Century Healthcare, Inc., Ace Janitorial, and the environmental services department of these healthcare facilities as they prepare the areas for each additional system that will be installed. Ace Janitorial will be installing the systems, doing support and training.

Daryl Patterson, COO of PCT Corp and President of 21st Century Healthcare, Inc. said “The Annihilyzer® On Site Generation disinfection system fits perfectly into the Department of Health and Human Services’ efforts to address the harmful impacts of climate change through sustainability of U.S healthcare facilities. We look forward to shipping more systems to this healthcare consortium and are currently working with other healthcare facilities. We will update the market as this moves forward.”

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing, and providing sustainable, eco-friendly disinfecting, cleaning, and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp), 21st Century Healthcare, Inc. and 21st Century Energy Solutions, Inc.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: PCTL's ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCTL to execute its business plan; additional sales to the consortium; the ability of the subsidiaries to attract investment and strategic alliance opportunities; and any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCTL makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the SEC. PCTL undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

