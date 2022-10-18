Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17% during Forecast Period | BlueWeave Consulting

On the basis of region segmentation, global low temperature co-fired ceramics market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The rising need for electronic goods has propelled Asia Pacific to the forefront of the market. Especially China, India, Japan, Singapore and Indonesia are well-equipped with a sufficient number of market players in each stage of the supply chain, and these countries have also been actively investing in new inventions and research & development. The countries of the region are well-equipped with an ample amount of market players.

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global low temperature co-fired ceramics market is growing at a high CAGR because of industrialization, urbanization, and electronics downsizing. The growing popularity of Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) has also boosted the global low temperature co-fired ceramics market.



A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the global low temperature co-fired ceramics market was worth USD 3.51 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022-2028 (forecast period), earning revenues of around USD 6.03 billion by the end of 2028. Global low temperature co-fired ceramics market is booming because of the rise of the consumer goods industry, the spread of metropolitan areas, and the present trend toward smaller electronic devices. The rising popularity of Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) has contributed to the expansion of the global low temperature co-fired ceramics market in recent years. This has increased demand for low temperature co-fired ceramics.

As electronics get smaller, demand for low temperature co-fired ceramics rises

It is projected that a greater emphasis will be placed on the reduction in size of electronic equipment, which will be the primary driver of growth in the market for low-temperature co-fired ceramics. Ceramics that have been co-fired at low temperatures can be used as the principal material in the production of these small devices, which enables the production process to be carried out in a very economical manner. As a direct consequence of this, it is projected that the consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries would experience a rise in demand for low-temperature co-fired ceramics in the years to come.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/low-temperature-co-fired-ceramics-market/report-sample

Challenge

The performance of low temperature co-fired ceramics is being affected by concerns relating to shrinkage

Significant inhomogeneities, such as vias, cavities, and other cuts, can be found in low temperature co-fired ceramics tapes. These inhomogeneities result in inhomogeneous shrinkage during the sintering process, which has a negative impact on the quality of the finished multilayer device. An exact measurement of the geometry of the cutouts both before and after sintering, as well as in-situ observations using an optical dilatometer, were used to study the influence that such cutouts have on the shrinkage behavior of LTCC tapes.

Global Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market - By Application

On the basis of application segmentation, global low temperature co-fired ceramics market is divided into consumer electronics, automobile electronics, aerospace and military electronics, telecommunications and others. The increasing use of low temperature co-fired ceramics material has been seen most prominently in the electronic components of automobiles. This is primarily attributable to the incorporation of sensors in various components of automobiles, including engines, power transmissions, and hydraulic braking units, amongst others. Because these sensors are constantly subjected to high temperatures and harsh operating conditions, the performance of these sensors deteriorates over time when they are used for an extended period of time. Thus, this necessitates the adoption of low temperature co-fired ceramics technology for this sector.

Please Visit the Press Release: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-low-temperature-co-fired-ceramics-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-17-during-forecast-period

Global Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market - By Region

The global market for low temperature co-fired ceramics is broken down into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Increased demand in the region has made Asia Pacific the global leader in the production of electrical products. Countries like China, India, Japan, Singapore, and Indonesia have been spending heavily in research and development and new product development, making them ideal market participants at every step of the supply chain. There is a plethora of market actors in the countries of the region.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market

Electronic equipment used in many fields, from aerospace and transportation to healthcare and consumer electronics, relies heavily on ceramics that have undergone low-temperature co-firing. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant drop in demand for certain goods. As a result of the lockdowns enacted by the governments of many countries to stem the spread of the epidemic, many of the industries that create these commodities have either shut down fully or partially. Because of the drop in demand for electrical equipment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the global market for low-temperature co-fired ceramics is experiencing substantial contraction.

Competitive Landscape

Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd., American Technical Ceramics Corp., Hitachi Metals Ltd., KYOCERA Corporation, Neo Technologies, Inc., NIKKO COMPANY, NTK Technologies, TDK Corporation, VIA Electronic GmbH, Yokowo Co. ltd., and others are all major players in the global market for low temperature co-fired ceramics. These companies are able to maintain their positions through a combination of factors, including high R&D spending, the incorporation of cutting-edge technology into their products, and the release of improved offerings to consumers.

Don’t miss the business opportunity in the global low temperature co-fired ceramics market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global low temperature co-fired ceramics market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Development







In 2021, Indian scientists created a toxic-free, better multilayer technology that packages electrical components like resistors and capacitors. India is importing Low-Temperature Cofired Ceramic (LTCC) substrates for satellite communication components.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Estimated Year – 2022 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Product Service/Segmentation By Type, By Application, By Region Key Players Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd., American Technical Ceramics Corp., Hitachi Metals, Ltd., KYOCERA Corporation, Neo Technologies, Inc., NIKKO COMPANY, NTK Technologies., TDK Corporation., VIA Electronic GmbH, Yokowo Co., ltd., and other prominent players.

By Type

Glass Ceramics Technology

Glass Ceramic Composites Technology

Glass Bonded Ceramics Technology

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automobile Electronics

Aerospace and Military Electronics

Telecommunications

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa







Please Find Below Some Related Reports:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662