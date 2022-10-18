Carrageenan Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.35 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%: Straits Research

The global carrageenan market size was valued at USD 817.31 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1357.55 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. Europe leads the carrageenan market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrageenan is a gel-forming and viscosifying polysaccharide that is obtained from a species of red seaweed. Commercially, carrageenan is available in three different grade, Kappa, Iota, and lambda. The growing demand for natural food additives, gelling, and emulsifying agents across the food and beverage industry is anticipated to be the key factor driving the market growth. In addition, the growing use of products as an excipient in the pharmaceutical industry and in the formulations of cosmetics products accelerates the market growth.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/carrageenan-market/request-sample





COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak that started in China last year has a severe impact on the food and beverage industry. This is due to the lockdown measure taken by the government in efforts to bring the pandemic to halt that has not only disrupted the supply chain of the raw materials but has also led to the downfall in the production capacities. In addition, the sharp decline from the demand side in the supply-demand chain has further worsened then conditions of the players that are engaged in the food & beverage business.

Across the distribution channels in the food & beverages industry, the out-of-home business has been severely impacted amid the lockdown, whose sales have taken a dive as most of the cafes, restaurants, bars, and the hotel has been shut down. Whereas, the at-home sales channels have witnessed a spike in sales. As the consumers are now stocking up goods for isolation and quarantine. It is expected that the post-COVID scenario will witness a major change in the consumer sentiments, which, now will be more inclined towards at-home consumption. Which in turn, will change the outlook of the food & beverages in the upcoming years.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 1357.55 million by 2030 CAGR 5.8% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors MCPI Corporation, Marcel Carrageenan, ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation, TBK Manufacturing Corporation, Cargill Inc., Caldic B.V., Ina Food Industry Co Ltd., DanLink Ingredients Ltd., AEP Colloids Inc., Shemberg Marketing Corp, Ingredients Solutions Inc., Gelymar SA, Soriano SA, Scalzo Food Industries, PT Fortuna CahayaCemerlang Key Market Opportunities The demand for carrageenan is rising significantly on account of the shifting preference towards processed foods. Key Market Drivers Rising Number of Health-Conscious Consumers to Drive the Demand

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/carrageenan-market





Regional Analysis

According to Eurostat, the amount of raw milk produced by farms in the European Union in 2018 was 172.2 million tonnes, an increase of 1.6 million tonnes over the preceding year. The manufacture of cheese uses most of the milk, which further increases the demand for carrageenan in the local market. Additionally, the western region of Europe is where you may find the seaweeds that are utilised to make carrageenan. As a result, the regional market expansion is aided by the availability of plentiful raw materials for the production of carrageenan.





Key Highlights

The global carrageenan market size is projected to reach USD 1357.55 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.

is projected to reach USD 1357.55 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. Both in terms of usage and market value, the food and beverage sector commands the carrageenan industry.

The growth of the carrageenan market has been considerably aided by the pharmaceutical industry.

Due to its well-established food and beverage industry, which is also one of the major drivers of the region's economy, Europe leads the carrageenan market.





Key Players

MCPI Corporation

Marcel Carrageenan

ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation

TBK Manufacturing Corporation

Cargill Inc.

Caldic B.V.

Ina Food Industry Co Ltd.

DanLink Ingredients Ltd.

AEP Colloids Inc.

Shemberg Marketing Corp

Ingredients Solutions Inc.

Gelymar SA

Soriano SA

Scalzo Food Industries

PT Fortuna CahayaCemerlang





Carrageenan Market: Segmentation

By Type

Kappa

Iota

Lambda

By Application

Food and Beverage

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East

Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Carrageenan Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environmental & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2030

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.2 Kappa

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.3 Iota

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.4 Lambda

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6 Application Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.2 Food & Beverage

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.3 Cosmetic

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.4 Phamaceutical

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 The U.S.

7.2.3.1 By Type

7.2.3.2 By Application

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.4.1 By Type

7.2.4.2 By Application

7.2.5 Mexico

7.2.5.1 By Type

7.2.5.2 By Application

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.3.1 By Type

7.3.3.2 By Application

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.4.1 By Type

7.3.4.2 By Application

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.5.1 By Type

7.3.5.2 By Application

7.3.6 The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.6.1 By Type

7.3.6.2 By Application

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.3.1 By Type

7.4.3.2 By Application

7.4.4 France

7.4.4.1 By Type

7.4.4.2 By Application

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.5.1 By Type

7.4.5.2 By Application

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.6.1 By Type

7.4.6.2 By Application

7.4.7 The Rest of Europe

7.4.7.1 By Type

7.4.7.2 By Application

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.3.1 By Type

7.5.3.2 By Application

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.4.1 By Type

7.5.4.2 By Application

7.5.5 India

7.5.5.1 By Type

7.5.5.2 By Application

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.6.1 By Type

7.5.6.2 By Application

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.7.1 By Type

7.5.7.2 By Application

7.5.8 The Rest of APAC

7.5.8.1 By Type

7.5.8.2 By Application

7.6 The Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3.1 By Type

7.6.3.2 By Application

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.4.1 By Type

7.6.4.2 By Application

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.5.1 By Type

7.6.5.2 By Application

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.6.1 By Type

7.6.6.2 By Application

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.7.1 By Type

7.6.7.2 By Application

7.6.8 The Rest of MEA

7.6.8.1 By Type

7.6.8.2 By Application

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Nigeria

7.7.1.1 By Type

7.7.1.2 By Application

7.7.2 South Africa

7.7.2.1 By Type

7.7.2.2 By Application

7.7.3 The Rest of Africa

7.7.3.1 By Type

7.7.3.2 By Application

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 MCPI Corporation

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Product Portfolio

8.4 Marcel Carrageenan

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Performance

8.4.3 Recent Developments

8.4.4 Product Portfolio

8.5 ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Financial Performance

8.5.3 Recent Developments

8.5.4 Product Portfolio

8.6 TBK Manufacturing Corporation

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Financial Performance

8.6.3 Recent Developments

8.6.4 Product Portfolio

8.7 Cargill Inc.

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Financial Performance

8.7.3 Recent Developments

8.7.4 Product Portfolio

8.8 Caldic B.V.

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Financial Performance

8.8.3 Recent Developments

8.8.4 Product Portfolio

8.9 Ina Food Industry Co Ltd.

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.9.2 Financial Performance

8.9.3 Recent Developments

8.9.4 Product Portfolio

8.10 Danlink Ingredients Ltd.

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.10.2 Financial Performance

8.10.3 Recent Developments

8.10.4 Product Portfolio

8.11 AEP Colloids Inc.

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.11.2 Financial Performance

8.11.3 Recent Developments

8.11.4 Product Portfolio

8.12 Shemberg Marketing Corp

8.12.1 Business Overview

8.12.2 Financial Performance

8.12.3 Recent Developments

8.12.4 Product Portfolio

8.13 Ingredients Solutions Inc.

8.13.1 Business Overview

8.13.2 Financial Performance

8.13.3 Recent Developments

8.13.4 Product Portfolio

8.14 Gelymar SA

8.14.1 Business Overview

8.14.2 Financial Performance

8.14.3 Recent Developments

8.14.4 Product Portfolio

8.15 Soriano SA

8.15.1 Business Overview

8.15.2 Financial Performance

8.15.3 Recent Developments

8.15.4 Product Portfolio

8.16 Scalzo Food Industries

8.16.1 Business Overview

8.16.2 Financial Performance

8.16.3 Recent Developments

8.16.4 Product Portfolio

8.17 PT Fortuna CahayaCemerlang

8.17.1 Business Overview

8.17.2 Financial Performance

8.17.3 Recent Developments

8.17.4 Product Portfolio

9 Conclusion & Recommendation

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/carrageenan-market/toc





News Media

Carrageenan is Obtained from Which Algae?

Aseptic Packaging Market Market Size USD 39,856 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 10.1%





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Aseptic Packaging Market : Information by Type (Carton, Bags & Pouches), Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Metals), End-Use Industry (Beverages and Food), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Gellan Gum Market : Information by Type (High Acyl Content and Low Acyl Content), Application (Cosmetic and Personal Care, Food and Beverage), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Tocopherol Market : Information by Source (Soybean Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Corn Oil, Sunflower Oil), Application (Food and Beverage, Feed), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com