High demand for Plant-based products will boost the Chickpea Market zoom past US$ 21 Bn by 2032 end | Get analytical data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S chickpea market is growing due to the popularity of plant-based diets. The demand for chickpeas is expected to continue to grow in the U.S. awareness regarding the health benefits of legume surges. In addition, India's climate is not conducive to growing large quantities of chickpeas. Droughts and floods are common, which can damage crops.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The chickpea market size is expected to reach US$ 12,862.5 Mn in 2022 and grow to US$ 21,763.6 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period.



The global impact of COVID-19 has been unprecedented and staggering, with demand for Chickpeas declining across all regions due to the pandemic and impacting the Chickpea market future trends.

Plant-based products are both healthier and safer than animal-based products. The Chickpea market is being driven by the growing popularity of veganism worldwide. Increased adoption of Chickpea is primarily due to their growing consumer popularity and the product's versatility in application.

Chickpea is linked to several health benefits. Studies have shown that they can help lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure. They may also help improve blood sugar control in people with diabetes. Chickpeas may also aid in weight loss by helping you feel full and satisfied after meals. This has led to a growing consumer preference for it and accelerated the Chickpea market's key trends and opportunities.

Another factor driving the increased sales of Chickpea is their nutritional value. Chickpeas are an excellent source of protein, fiber, and iron, making them a nutritious option for those looking for a healthy snack. Manufacturers are developing novel ways to incorporate this product into various processed foods to keep up with the chickpea market trends.

Key Takeaways:

In terms of form, the d ried segment is expected to account for a market share of 60 % in 2022.

of 60 % in 2022. Desi chickpeas has a significant value share of the chickpea market , accounting for 5% in 2022 and expected to reach US$ 24 billion.

has a significant value share of the , accounting for 5% in 2022 and expected to reach US$ 24 billion. During the forecast period, the Chickpea market in the United Kingdom is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of 5.2%.

in the is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of 5.2%. During the forecast period, the Germany Chickpea market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 27.3%.

is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 27.3%. In the North American Region, the Chickpea market for Chickpea products is dominated by the United States , with a Chickpea market share of 30.6%.

Region, the for Chickpea products is dominated by the , with a of 30.6%. In terms of Chickpea market size, the United States is expected to have a total market capitalization of US$ 42 billion in 2022.

“Chickpea is a versatile ingredient that has a wide array of applications from Boost Energy and Muscle Building products. With rising health awareness and lactose intolerance, consumers are shifting towards Chickpea owing to its organic, natural, plant-based characteristics which will assist the growth of the market segment,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive landscape:

Top 5 manufacturers of Chickpea are AGT Food and Ingredients, BroadGrain Commodities, Inc., and The Wimmera Grain Store. holding 20% to 30% Chickpea market share.

Companies are using Chickpea in their products. The natural properties of chickpeas make it an ideal ingredient for many different products. Chickpea flour is gluten-free and has a high protein content, making it perfect for use in gluten-free and high-protein foods. Chickpeas can also be used to create vegan cheese and mayonnaise. With increasing, research and development and technological advancement companies are finding new techniques to effectively use chickpeas and Snacks to their maximum potential.

Chickpea Market by Category:

By Form:

Dried

Fresh

Canned

Frozen

Others



By Application:

Direct Consumption

Snacks

Delicacies

Dips

Others



By Type:

Kabuli Chickpea

Indian Chickpea

Garbanzo Beans

Desi Chickpeas

Others



By Color:

Yellow

Brown

Green

Red

Explore Research Related Reports of Food and Beverage:

