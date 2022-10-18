Global SaaS Marketing Executive Laurie McGrath Joins Ungerboeck as Chief Marketing Officer

Transformational marketing executive brings more than two decades of branding, product marketing and customer experience leadership to the global leader in venue and event management software

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ungerboeck, the global leader in venue and event management software, is delighted to announce that software and technology marketing veteran Laurie McGrath has joined the company as its new chief marketing officer (CMO). McGrath brings over 25 years of marketing, branding, and communication experience to the role as well as a deep knowledge of SaaS technology GTM strategy. In her capacity as CMO, McGrath will lead global corporate branding and product marketing initiatives, including market positioning, product strategy, public relations, social media, corporate communications, and demand generation.



“We are thrilled to welcome Laurie to our executive leadership team. In Laurie, we have a highly seasoned and talented marketing professional whose experience matches the ambitions of this company,” says Vic Chynoweth, board member and interim CEO at Ungerboeck. “As we continue to expand our solution portfolio and grow our global brand, we are confident that Laurie’s qualifications and strong leadership are precisely what we need to navigate this exciting phase of our brand’s evolution.”

McGrath has a solid track record of capitalizing on a company's strengths and rooting out new growth opportunities for future potential. Prior to joining Ungerboeck, she most recently served as CMO at international supply chain firm Tecsys where she led the company’s global rebranding and integrated digital marketing efforts, including through two major acquisitions and organic high growth. She has also served as CMO for healthcare firm Intalere (now Vizient), interim CMO and vice president of Marketing for leading global cloud and IT outsourcing provider Savvis, a CenturyLink© company, and vice president of Product Marketing for IT firm SourceMark International. McGrath is a Six Sigma Green Belt and has participated in several leadership and mentorship initiatives.

“It is a true privilege to join a company with such a strong reputation for quality and innovation in the venue and event management industry,” says McGrath. “Ungerboeck has an impressive list of customers and a world-class portfolio of solutions, and I am looking forward to championing its value proposition and heightening its presence on a global stage. To come home to St. Louis and do this in my own backyard makes it even more exciting.”

About Ungerboeck

Ungerboeck provides industry-leading venue and event management software to over 50,000 users in more than 50 countries, empowering the people that bring people together. Its comprehensive platform offers event professionals powerful Software as a Service (SaaS) technology that provides a 360-view of their business, allowing them to cut costs, save time, and increase revenue. Founded in 1985, Ungerboeck is headquartered in the United States, with regional presence in Germany, France, Mexico, England, Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. ungerboeck.com

Contact:

Stacie Bauer, Event & Sponsorship Coordinator, Marketing

stacieb@ungerboeck.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/badbdbf6-3672-49d1-b5d1-a1e07d419222