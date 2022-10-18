CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS U.S.’s First and Largest State-Wide Rental Listing Service

/EIN News/ -- LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R) today announced the launch of the California Rental Listing Service, the first statewide database of rental properties servicing the state of California. Powered by Rental Beast, the leading rental data and rental software solutions provider exclusively recommended by the National Association of REALTORS®, the California Rental Listing Service was developed by Rental Beast and C.A.R.’s Real Estate Business Services, LLC (REBS) — the preeminent source of essential real estate business services for C.A.R.’s more than 217,000 members.

Available to C.A.R. members via car.org and to California renters soon at rlsca.com, the service affords users with an unparalleled view of available rental listings throughout the state, with search results returning both rental listings represented by C.A.R. members alongside properties sourced from Rental Beast’s comprehensive database of owner-sourced rental listings. California-based MLSs have the option to integrate with the service, providing their subscribers with direct access through their existing systems, becoming centers of excellence for rentals as they are today for buying and selling.

With the goal of providing California renters and C.A.R. members with the most transparent and comprehensive view of California’s rental market, the Rental Listing Service launches with nearly 500,000 rentals throughout San Diego, Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Fresno, Sacramento, and the Bay Area, and will expand to include fulfillment-grade rental data listings spanning the entire state.

By combining C.A.R. member and Rental Beast listings, would-be California renters now have a cost-free portal for finding available rentals — rlsca.com — the source of truth to visualize what rentals are available and for what price - otherwise unavailable via popular consumer portals and local Multiple Listing Services (MLS) alone.

Alongside rlsca.com, C.A.R. members also enjoy no-cost access to Rental Beast’s suite of lead-to-lease-to-buy software platform, with tools to manage core rental functions, create comparable market analysis, process rental applications, and screen tenants. Additionally, MLS and REALTOR® Associations throughout the state have the option to incorporate the California Rental Listing Service data and related Rental Beast software into their MLS systems, complementing their own rental data and services at reduced costs and within faster timelines.

With the continued scarce supply of home resale inventories and the impact to housing affordability across the country, C.A.R. is looking to future-proof REALTORS®’ businesses.

“Residential rentals remain a complex and increasingly important segment of the California housing market. With continued high demand and record-low inventory of homes for sale and with interest rates now at a 14-year peak, many would-be California buyers are turning to rentals,” said REBS Chairman Jared Martin. “Californians now have a powerful resource for finding housing that best suits their needs, along with a direct connection to California REALTORS®, who now have direct access to the rental market data and tools to facilitate fast and affordable rental transactions.”

In conjunction with launching rlsca.com, Rental Beast and C.A.R. have proactively invited property managers and landlords and C.A.R. members to add their rentals to the marketplace. C.A.R. members can add or claim existing listings in the service, and property managers and landlords throughout the state can easily add rental listings at no cost by enabling distribution to Rental Beast within their property management platforms.

“This partnership was thoughtfully designed to benefit California renters, California REALTORS®, California landlords, and California’s Multiple Listing Services,” said Ishay Grinberg, Founder and CEO of Rental Beast. “It’s a new day for renters, property managers, and real estate professionals in California. They now have a transparent and reliable source of truth for residential rentals at the time when they need it the most, and we look forward to working with C.A.R. and the California-based MLSs as we continue to democratize California’s rental market.”

About Real Estate Business Services

Real Estate Business Services LLC (REBS) is a subsidiary of the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) and is the leading provider of real estate products and services to practitioners in California and nationwide.

About Rental Beast

Rental Beast is a leading real estate technology firm with an end-to-end SaaS platform designed to empower real estate professionals and the nation’s most comprehensive database of more than ten million rental properties. Sourced directly from property owners, updated in real-time, and offering a fulfillment-grade rental dataset, the Rental Beast database provides real estate professionals with an unparalleled view of all properties and owner types.

Utilizing a seamless and secure integration, participating MLSs and REALTOR® Associations can capture thousands of properties that are normally off-MLS inventory, and leverage essential search, data ingestion, and maintenance systems needed to help member agents and subscribers capture their share of $12 billion in annual leasing commissions.

Rental Beast is recognized and supported by Second Century Ventures, the capital and strategic growth arm of the National Association of REALTORS® and is a proud member of the 2022 REACH-Canada program. Learn more at rentalbeast.com/MLS.

About The California Association of REALTORS®

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 217,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Media Contacts:

For REBS and C.A.R: Lotus Lou (213) 739-8304 or lotusl@car.org

For Rental Beast: Michael Carlson (512) 589-1998 or michael.carlson@rentalbeast.com