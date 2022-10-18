C6-Zero to Present at Argus U.S. Summit

Flagship industry event highlights alternative marine fuel and bunker industry leaders

SANDPOINT, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C6-Zero founder and CEO Howard Brand will join other leaders in the alternative marine fuel and bunker industry sector on Thursday, October 20th for a panel discussion at the Argus Fuel Oil and Alternative Marine Fuels U.S. Summit. The three-day event brings together refiners, ship owners, ship charterers, fuel suppliers, fuel lenders, traders, brokers, utilities fuel buyers, analysts and financiers.

“The Argus Summit allows our industry to share insights and developments in the alternative fuel industry for the maritime sector,” said Brand. “Given the unique properties of C6-Zero’s advanced bunker-fuel blending stock we believe it is a very good example of the innovative products the circular economy can develop to help the marine industry attain zero emissions.”

C6-Zero’s participation in the summit comes as C6-Zero ramps up initial production at its Iowa facility, using its proprietary technical process that remanufactures post-consumer asphalt shingles into multiple components. One such product is advanced bunker-fuel blending stock with a C02 reduction of 24% when compared to conventional marine bunker fuels. The other remanufactured products include aggregate, fiberglass, and calcium carbonate, all of which carry carbon-lifecycle reductions.

C6-Zero (https://c6-zero.com) is an advanced remanufacturing company that produces carbon-negative, transformational materials that are sustainable, reduce waste, and enable other industries to fully participate in the circular economy.