Tony Remington, CEO & Co-founder of G360, Joins Advisory Board for New Nonprofit Launched by Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

/EIN News/ -- Cincinnati, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tony Remington, CEO and Co-founder of G360, the parent company of Gravity Diagnostics and its new consumer health company, Gravity+, has joined the Advisory Board of The Joe Burrow Foundation, a nonprofit organization created to help families in underprivileged and underserved communities in both Ohio and Louisiana overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues.

“I am beyond excited to join the Advisory Board of the newly formed Joe Burrow Foundation and to be part of this team,” said Remington. “The Gravity Way has always been about supporting and making a difference in our communities. We have teamed up with a passionate group of leaders from Greater Cincinnati, Athens (OH), and Baton Rouge, Louisiana to make a difference in two incredibly important areas, food insecurity and childhood and adolescent mental illness.”

Burrow is the president of the Foundation’s executive board. His father, Jimmy Burrow, will serve as vice president, and his mother, Robin Burrow, will perform as both secretary and treasurer.

“I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good,” said Burrow. “We will build our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge, and Louisiana. My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effect of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well.”

Remington announced that G360 will match donations to the foundation up to 100K. Those interested in contributing can do so by visiting www.joeburrow.org.

About G360 Companies

G360 is the parent company of Gravity+ and Gravity Diagnostics. G360 is transforming health through lab-based science and innovative home testing products that provide a simple, intuitive experience that empowers individuals to take charge of their healthcare destiny and live healthier lives. Using their CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratory, they provide fast and convenient services that give an engaging experience that delivers value beyond your test result.

Their clients include universities, public health organizations, addiction recovery centers, private practices, Fortune 500 companies, and more. The company is a proud advocate for physicians, patients, and communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise.

About The Joe Burrow Foundation

The Joe Burrow Foundation is a nonprofit organization created to meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. The foundation’s mission is to provide resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in Ohio and Louisiana.

