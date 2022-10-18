Public information meeting for proposed improvements on ND 14 scheduled next week

BISMARCK. N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Wing Theater, in Wing. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 7 p.m.



The purpose of the meeting is to receive public input and comments on the proposed major rehabilitation and roadway widening of North Dakota Highway 14 from Sterling to Wing.



The public input meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Apex Engineering Group.



If unable to attend, written statements or comments must be mailed by Nov. 9, 2022, to Brent Muscha, PE, at 4733 Amber Valley Parkway South, Fargo, North Dakota 58104 or email Brent.Muscha@ApexEngGroup.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328‑2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



- ### -



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

