Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,144 in the last 365 days.

Public information meeting for proposed improvements on ND 14 scheduled next week

Public information meeting for proposed improvements on ND 14 scheduled next week

BISMARCK. N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Wing Theater, in Wing. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 7 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive public input and comments on the proposed major rehabilitation and roadway widening of North Dakota Highway 14 from Sterling to Wing.

The public input meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Apex Engineering Group.

If unable to attend, written statements or comments must be mailed by Nov. 9, 2022, to Brent Muscha, PE, at 4733 Amber Valley Parkway South, Fargo, North Dakota 58104 or email Brent.Muscha@ApexEngGroup.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328‑2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

 - ### -

MEDIA CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.4444

You just read:

Public information meeting for proposed improvements on ND 14 scheduled next week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.