SkyWest Airlines and National Aviation Academy Launch Aviation Maintenance Career Pathway Offering Training Reimbursements, Direct Recruitment Opportunities, and More

National Aviation Academy (NAA) and SkyWest Airlines have teamed up to offer an Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) Pathway Program to reimburse training costs, provide mentorship opportunities, and promote direct recruitment to SkyWest Airlines, among other benefits.

SkyWest's AMT Pathway Program offers students in NAA's Aviation Maintenance Technology program the opportunity to jumpstart their careers while enrolled in school. Students in the SkyWest AMT Pathway Program are eligible for up to $7,600 in educational assistance and reimbursements.*

The SkyWest AMT Pathway Program provides several benefits for aspiring aviation mechanics at NAA. By partnering with SkyWest, eligible NAA students can receive mentorship, hands-on experience, and a direct pathway to a career in commercial aviation. Individuals accepted into the pathway program are eligible for the following:

Up to $4,500 in education assistance

in education assistance Up to $1,600 in A&P test fee reimbursements

in A&P test fee reimbursements Up to $1,500 in moving expense reimbursements, plus mileage

in moving expense reimbursements, plus mileage Guaranteed final interview to become an A&P mechanic at SkyWest

Enhanced company seniority for things like health insurance, profit-sharing programs, and travel

*Up to $1,600 in A&P test fee reimbursements are paid out after completing initial six months. Up to $1,500 in moving expense reimbursement plus mileage paid per company policy. Up to $4,500 in education assistance with a three-year commitment to SkyWest.

"We're excited about our partnership with NAA and the chance to help AMT students get started with their aviation career," said Eli Mayes, SkyWest Maintenance Director. "Plus, the addition of financial support as part of the SkyWest AMT Pathway Program makes it even easier for more students to pursue a career as an aviation mechanic."

Holli Hudson, NAA's Chief Strategy Officer, adds, "We are thrilled to partner with SkyWest! This initiative is just the beginning of addressing the shortage of aviation maintenance technicians. By connecting trainees directly to resources and opportunities with an aviation industry leader, we continue our mission to bring true careers, not just jobs, to NAA students, and skilled technicians to meet the needs of the industry!"

Candidates must attend NAA and be in good standing to qualify for the pathway. Unlike an internship, the AMT Pathway Program allows students to remain at NAA to complete training until they earn Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) certifications.

Over the next twenty years, an estimated 610,000 new aviation maintenance technicians will be needed by commercial fleet operators and providers of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as forecasted by Boeing's 2022 Pilot and Technician Outlook. Career pathways, like the NAA/SkyWest AMT Pathway Program, help prospective technicians obtain the requisite training and experience to meet the demand and service the aviation industry.

To learn more about NAA's Aviation Maintenance Technology course and how you can benefit from the AMT Pathway Program, visit NAA.edu/SkyWest

