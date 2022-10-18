Splashtop and Wacom Expand Partnership with Debut of Enhanced Remote Environment for Interactive Pen Display Technology

CUPERTINO, Calif. and PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a leader in solutions that simplify and streamline the work-anywhere world, and Wacom, the global leader and a key innovator in digital pen display technology, announced today at Adobe MAX the latest innovations in remote connectivity for the Wacom creative community.

The companies partnered last year to empower Wacom users and creative companies to stay productive, collaborative, and supported in the new era of flexible work and life. Now, with the latest integration enhancements to Splashtop's secure remote access and support solutions, Wacom users will enjoy unmatched remote performance and fully optimized experience, including seamless access to the latest features and customized settings established by the artist.

At Adobe MAX, the companies will preview a proof-of-concept of Splashtop's latest performance enhancements for Wacom users powered by Wacom's Project Mercury technology, designed for remote artists to accomplish their most innovative work from anywhere with an experience that is "as local as it gets." Project Mercury is Wacom proprietary technology that solves key pain points for creatives working in a distributed workflow, such as being able to use Wacom devices and application specific settings on the local and remote machine seamlessly, and much more.

"Wacom technology combines the feel of using traditional media with the advantages of an all-digital workflow," said Faik Karaoglu, executive vice president branded business at Wacom. "With Splashtop's remote work solutions for media professionals, Wacom users get a premium experience for remote work that is powered by technology developed by Wacom with deep understanding of artists' needs."

Wacom's interactive pen display technology provides the precision and control artists need, with specialized features including intuitive and natural-feeling pressure-sensitive pen input, and tilt recognition that emulates traditional media. Splashtop's enhanced integration gives remote artists a more natural and effortless way to use Wacom's rich feature set without sacrificing performance. Additionally, Splashtop recognizes and carries over all the customized settings established by the artist to their stylus pens and tablets, providing a seamless remote experience.

Creating a remote experience capable of meeting the needs of the creative community requires extremely low latency and a high frame rate. In close collaboration with Wacom, Splashtop has created an architecture that optimizes the overall experience and performance of remote pen computing, providing 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

"We're approaching a time where there will be no performance distinctions between employees working in the office and employees working from home," said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. "The highly specialized needs of the creative world demand a more tightly integrated solution, and as the leader in pen computing, Wacom is the perfect partner for us to continue to support the needs of the media and entertainment community."

Professional artists and designers require resource-heavy applications and access to terabytes of data from their powerful local workstations. In addition to its Wacom integration features, Splashtop's secure remote solutions allow production technicians to access and utilize resource-intense software applications for video editing, game development, lip-syncing, and graphic rendering, sculpting and other post-production activities by connecting remotely from anywhere, with any device. It is optimized for a variety of hardware, including the latest graphics cards, GPUs, from Nvidia, Intel, and AMD. Additional features include microphone passthrough, local and remote sound output, and scheduled access for teams and freelancers, allowing for seamless cooperation while delivering maximum quality.

Splashtop is the first remote software company to offer a deep integration with Wacom via the company's cloud and on-premise solutions. Adobe MAX attendees interested in a live demonstration of Wacom's Project Mercury technology over Splashtop's remote connection can visit Booth #608. To learn about Splashtop's solutions for media and entertainment professionals or to become a beta user, contact Splashtop.com. For more information about Wacom's interactive displays and pen technology, visit Wacom.com.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify and streamline the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for flexible work, learning and IT support deliver an experience that is as fast, simple and secure as being in front of an on-site machine. Splashtop delivers high performance with 4k quality at 60fps; advanced security features and compliance; one application for access and support for all devices and operating systems; and instant global support with direct access to an expert. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com

About Wacom

Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries and areas. It is the world's leading manufacturer of pen tablets, interactive pen displays and digital interface solutions. The advanced technology of Wacom's intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality. The company also offers its products as OEM solutions to leading manufacturers serving incremental markets. Wacom's interface technology, called Wacom Feel IT technologies, is also offered as an integrated solution to strategic partners. Most tablet device and PC manufacturers count on the advanced features and reliability to deliver a superior user interface experience. For further information about the products of Wacom see www.wacom.com.

