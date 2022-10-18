Melinta Therapeutics Announces Presentation of New Data on Infectious Disease Portfolio at IDWeek 2022

Melinta Therapeutics, LLC (Melinta), a commercial-stage company providing innovative therapies for acute and life-threatening illnesses, announced today, the presentation of nine scientific presentations with data from its current antibiotic portfolio at Infectious Disease Week (IDWeek) 2022, taking place October 19– 22, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Additionally, new rezafungin clinical and preclinical data will be presented in six poster presentations. As previously announced, Melinta has licensed the U.S. commercial rights to rezafungin, an investigational candidate currently under FDA review, from Cidara Therapeutics.

IDWeek is the combined annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medicine Association (HIVMA), the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS), and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP).

Details of the presentations are provided below. The complete program of titles and abstracts can be accessed on the IDWeek 2022 website at www.idweek.org.

Melinta Portfolio Poster Presentations

Product Title Poster Number Date Meropenem-Vaborbactam Activity of Novel β -Lactam/ β -Lactamase Inhibitor (BL/BLI) Combinations Against AmpC-Producing Species Collected in United States Hospitals Poster 124 Thursday, October 20, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM Meropenem-Vaborbactam Frequency of Carbapenemases in United States Hospitals (2016-2020) and Activity of Meropenem-Vaborbactam and Comparator Agents Tested Against These Isolates Poster 126 Thursday, October 20, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM Oritavancin Oritavancin Activity Against Gram-positive Pathogens Causing Bloodstream Infections in Hematology/Oncology and Transplant Units in US Medical Centers (2010-2019) Poster 430 Thursday, October 20, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM Meropenem-Vaborbactam Activity of Meropenem-Vaborbactam and Comparators Against Isolates from Patients in Hematology/Oncology and Transplant Units in the United States Poster 644 Thursday, October 20, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM Minocycline for Injection Trends in the Susceptibility of US Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus Species Complex and Stenotrophomonas maltophilia Isolates to Minocycline, 2014-2021 Poster 645 Thursday, October 20, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM Oritavancin Activity of Oritavancin and Comparator Agents Against Coagulase-negative Staphylococci Causing Bloodstream Infections in US Medical Centers (2017-2019) Poster 646 Thursday, October 20, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM Delafloxacin In Vitro Evaluation of Delafloxacin Activity Against Contemporary US Isolates from Cystic Fibrosis Patients Hospitalized with Pneumonia: Results from the SENTRY Antimicrobial Surveillance Program (2019-2021) Poster 2176 Saturday, October 22, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM Minocycline for Injection Mortality Associated with Stenotrophomonas maltophilia Bloodstream Infection In Patients With Leukemia Poster 1844 Saturday, October 22, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM Oritavancin Oritavancin Compared to the Standard-of-Care for the Treatment of Gram-positive Blood Stream Infections Poster 1845 Saturday, October 22, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM

Rezafungin Poster Presentations

Product Title Poster Number Date Rezafungin Outcomes by Baseline Pathogen and Susceptibility in the ReSTORE Phase 3 Trial of Rezafungin Once Weekly Compared with Caspofungin Once Daily in Patients with Candidemia and/or Invasive Candidiasis Poster 231 Thursday, October 20, 2022; 12:15-1:30 PM Rezafungin Assessment of The Proportion of Hospitalized Patients with Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis without Candidemia Who Received an Echinocandin and Were Potentially Eligible for an Earlier Hospital Discharge Poster 468 Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:15 – 1:30 PM Rezafungin Healthcare Resource Utilization among Hospitalized Patients with Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis without Candidemia Who Received Definitive Treatment with an Echinocandin Across United States (US) Hospitals​ Poster 469 Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:15 – 1:30 PM Rezafungin Impact of Elevated MIC Values on Echinocandin Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic (PK-PD) Candida glabrata Target Attainment (TA) Poster 592 Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:15 – 1:30 PM Rezafungin Coadministration of Rezafungin Does Not Impact the Pharmacokinetics of Cyclosporine, Ibrutinib, Mycophenolate Mofetil, or Venetoclax Poster 1694 Saturday, October 22, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM Rezafungin Rezafungin Activity against Candida spp. and Aspergillus spp. Isolates Causing Invasive Infections Worldwide in 2021 Poster 1731 Saturday, October 22, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, LLC provides innovative therapies to people impacted by acute and life-threatening illnesses. Our portfolio currently includes six commercial-stage products: Baxdela® (delafloxacin), Kimyrsa® (oritavancin), Minocin® (minocycline) for Injection, Orbactiv® (oritavancin), TOPROL-XL® (metoprolol succinate) and Vabomere® (meropenem and vaborbactam). Melinta also has a licensing agreement in place with Cidara Therapeutics securing the rights to market and distribute development candidate rezafungin in the United States.

With an unsurpassed commitment to providers and the patients they serve, Melinta works to ensure that all people who need their therapies can receive them. Melinta focuses its expanding portfolio on serving patients with an unmet need to make the most meaningful impact. Melinta is dedicated to innovation while staying grounded in what matters most: patients. For additional information regarding Melinta's products, including product indication and important safety information, please visit our website at https://melinta.com.

For additional information regarding Cidara Therapeutics and rezafungin, please visit https://www.cidara.com/.

TOPROL-XL® is a registered trademark of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP and is used with permission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005967/en/