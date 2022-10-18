Submit Release
Melinta Therapeutics Announces Presentation of New Data on Infectious Disease Portfolio at IDWeek 2022

Melinta Therapeutics, LLC (Melinta), a commercial-stage company providing innovative therapies for acute and life-threatening illnesses, announced today, the presentation of nine scientific presentations with data from its current antibiotic portfolio at Infectious Disease Week (IDWeek) 2022, taking place October 19– 22, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Additionally, new rezafungin clinical and preclinical data will be presented in six poster presentations. As previously announced, Melinta has licensed the U.S. commercial rights to rezafungin, an investigational candidate currently under FDA review, from Cidara Therapeutics.

IDWeek is the combined annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medicine Association (HIVMA), the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS), and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP).

Details of the presentations are provided below. The complete program of titles and abstracts can be accessed on the IDWeek 2022 website at www.idweek.org.

Melinta Portfolio Poster Presentations

Product

Title

Poster Number

Date

Meropenem-Vaborbactam

Activity of Novel β -Lactam/ β -Lactamase Inhibitor (BL/BLI) Combinations Against AmpC-Producing Species Collected in United States Hospitals

Poster 124

Thursday, October 20, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM

Meropenem-Vaborbactam

Frequency of Carbapenemases in United States Hospitals (2016-2020) and Activity of Meropenem-Vaborbactam and Comparator Agents Tested Against These Isolates

Poster 126

Thursday, October 20, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM

Oritavancin

Oritavancin Activity Against Gram-positive Pathogens Causing Bloodstream Infections in Hematology/Oncology and Transplant Units in US Medical Centers (2010-2019)

Poster 430

Thursday, October 20, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM

Meropenem-Vaborbactam

Activity of Meropenem-Vaborbactam and Comparators Against Isolates from Patients in Hematology/Oncology and Transplant Units in the United States

Poster 644

Thursday, October 20, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM

Minocycline for Injection

Trends in the Susceptibility of US Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus Species Complex and Stenotrophomonas maltophilia Isolates to Minocycline, 2014-2021

Poster 645

Thursday, October 20, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM

Oritavancin

Activity of Oritavancin and Comparator Agents Against Coagulase-negative Staphylococci Causing Bloodstream Infections in US Medical Centers (2017-2019)

Poster 646

Thursday, October 20, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM

Delafloxacin

In Vitro Evaluation of Delafloxacin Activity Against Contemporary US Isolates from Cystic Fibrosis Patients Hospitalized with Pneumonia: Results from the SENTRY Antimicrobial Surveillance Program (2019-2021)

 

Poster 2176

Saturday, October 22, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM

Minocycline for Injection

Mortality Associated with Stenotrophomonas maltophilia Bloodstream Infection In Patients With Leukemia

Poster 1844

Saturday, October 22, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM

Oritavancin

Oritavancin Compared to the Standard-of-Care for the Treatment of Gram-positive Blood Stream Infections

Poster 1845

Saturday, October 22, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM

Rezafungin Poster Presentations

Product

Title

Poster Number

Date

Rezafungin

Outcomes by Baseline Pathogen and Susceptibility in the ReSTORE Phase 3 Trial of Rezafungin Once Weekly Compared with Caspofungin Once Daily in Patients with Candidemia and/or Invasive Candidiasis

Poster 231

 

Thursday, October 20, 2022; 12:15-1:30 PM

Rezafungin

Assessment of The Proportion of Hospitalized Patients with Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis without Candidemia Who Received an Echinocandin and Were Potentially Eligible for an Earlier Hospital Discharge

Poster 468

Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:15 – 1:30 PM

Rezafungin

Healthcare Resource Utilization among Hospitalized Patients with Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis without Candidemia Who Received Definitive Treatment with an Echinocandin Across United States (US) Hospitals​

Poster 469

Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:15 – 1:30 PM

Rezafungin

Impact of Elevated MIC Values on Echinocandin Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic (PK-PD) Candida glabrata Target Attainment (TA)

Poster 592

Thursday, October 20, 2022,

12:15 – 1:30 PM

Rezafungin

Coadministration of Rezafungin Does Not Impact the Pharmacokinetics of Cyclosporine, Ibrutinib, Mycophenolate Mofetil, or Venetoclax

Poster 1694

Saturday, October 22, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM

Rezafungin

Rezafungin Activity against Candida spp. and Aspergillus spp. Isolates Causing Invasive Infections Worldwide in 2021

Poster 1731

Saturday, October 22, 2022; 12:15 – 1:30 PM

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, LLC provides innovative therapies to people impacted by acute and life-threatening illnesses. Our portfolio currently includes six commercial-stage products: Baxdela® (delafloxacin), Kimyrsa® (oritavancin), Minocin® (minocycline) for Injection, Orbactiv® (oritavancin), TOPROL-XL® (metoprolol succinate) and Vabomere® (meropenem and vaborbactam). Melinta also has a licensing agreement in place with Cidara Therapeutics securing the rights to market and distribute development candidate rezafungin in the United States.

With an unsurpassed commitment to providers and the patients they serve, Melinta works to ensure that all people who need their therapies can receive them. Melinta focuses its expanding portfolio on serving patients with an unmet need to make the most meaningful impact. Melinta is dedicated to innovation while staying grounded in what matters most: patients. For additional information regarding Melinta's products, including product indication and important safety information, please visit our website at https://melinta.com.

For additional information regarding Cidara Therapeutics and rezafungin, please visit https://www.cidara.com/.

TOPROL-XL® is a registered trademark of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP and is used with permission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005967/en/

