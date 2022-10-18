Bluesky International announced as supplier for new Ordnance Survey framework

Leicestershire, UK, 18 October 2022 – Bluesky International, a leading UK aerial survey and mapping company, has fought off stiff competition to be named as one the selected organisations to sit on a new framework created by Ordnance Survey, Great Britain’s national mapping agency.

The Remote Sensing Acquisition Framework has been set up to support Ordnance Survey in achieving its strategic aims with regard to aerial services. The geospatial data organisation was looking to appoint three leading aerial survey companies to support with the provision of the highest quality, accurate data.

Bluesky Managing Director Rachel Tidmarsh is delighted to be celebrating the business’ appointment to the framework with the support of two sub-contractors 2Excel Aviation and Hexagon. She said: “We have been working closely with Ordnance Survey for many years and are an approved re-seller of their products. What this framework supports is the supply of our specialist data capture capabilities including the acquisition of LiDAR and oblique imagery. It makes absolute sense for

Ordnance Survey to lean on private sector companies who are located in the UK and have the resources in place to respond quickly and efficiently to their requirements for bespoke remote sensing services.”

David Dibble at Ordnance Survey said: “As the public organisation that creates, maintains and distributes detailed location information for Great Britain, we are always striving to ensure we have the most up to date information, location and geospatial data that provides insight and clarity to numerous individuals, organisations and businesses who rely on accurate detail.

A number of organisations were invited to tender with three selected to be part of the framework which will be in place for the initial term of 24 months with an option to extend for an additional 12 months. With the environment and the impact of climate change hot topics for organisations across the public and private sector, having innovative geospatial data products on hand will be of critical importance. For example, mapping changes in vegetation, tree canopy coverage and coastal erosion will help identify and plan for solutions that have a real chance for positive impact.

Ms Tidmarsh added: “We operate a range of aircraft and the latest airborne sensors, and this puts us in the enviable position of being able to provide customers with unique and cost-effective geospatial solutions and makes us well-placed to support the framework and we look forward to working closely with Ordnance Survey.”

About Bluesky

Bluesky International is the leading aerial survey and geographic data company in the UK producing and maintaining seamless digital aerial photography and height data on a national scale in both Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland. Bluesky also undertakes bespoke surveys, including LiDAR, for a range of public and private sector clients.

Bluesky International operates a range of aircraft and sensors including three Ultracam Eagle Mark 3s and two CityMappers which allow the simultaneous collection of vertical and oblique imagery, as well as LiDAR data, and a Galaxy LiDAR which is mounted with a thermal sensor and survey grade camera. These systems put Bluesky International in the enviable position of being able to provide customers with unique and cost-effective geospatial solutions.

As well as being an established and respected aerial survey company Bluesky International is also highly innovative and continually strives to develop new products and services by embracing new technology and methods. This has resulted in the development of some unique products such as the National Tree Map (NTM).

These datasets underpin long term contracts with local and central governments and many major blue-chip companies from a range of market sectors including financial services, utilities, telecoms, web portals, construction and environment. Bluesky International has offices in the UK, US, Republic of Ireland and a dedicated production centre in India.

