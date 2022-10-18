TopLine Financial Credit Union Participates in Its 6th Statewide Day of Kindness

Minnesota credit unions join forces to spread kindness across the state on Monday, Oct. 10.

/EIN News/ -- MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union was one of the 66 credit unions and partner organizations across the state of Minnesota who participated in an orchestrated day, called CU Forward Day. A state-wide initiative of over 3,000 credit union employees, members and partners coming together to do one simple thing – spread kindness and encourage others to do the same.



TopLine has been participating in this collaborative credit union event since 2016, referred to as “CU Forward Day,” which is coordinated by the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN), the state trade association for Minnesota’s credit unions. CU Forward Day demonstrates what credit unions do best, collaborate and give back to their communities. ​

TopLine’s theme for this year was “Purpose. Passion. Pride.” Over 67 TopLine participants volunteered over 250 hours and impacted nearly 4,000 Minnesotans at local community partner non-profit organizations including: Advent Lutheran Church, Avenues for Youth, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Every Meal Counts, Family Alternatives, Keystone Community Services, Maple Grove Hospital, MORE, Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities, and YMCA Youth & Family Services.

Volunteers made a positive impact in the communities that TopLine serves by providing fall clean up at a Avenues for Youth homeless shelter, packing over 1,500 lunches for children on free and reduced lunch program at Every Meal Counts, boxing 196 meals for mobile food shelf program at Keystone, serving lunch to residents at Union Gospel Mission a local ministry, providing aid in local food shelves, cleaning and organizing at Advent Lutheran Church and YMCA Youth & Family Services, creating inspiration signage and snack bags for Maple Grove Hospital, packing and delivering over 900 toiletry kits, dental kits, and snack bags, knitting over 200 scarves and 65 hats for local foster youth at Family Alternatives.

“As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, TopLine is dedicated to improving lives in our communities through our social mission of purpose, passion and pride,” says Tom Smith, TopLine President and CEO. CU Forward Day showcases the credit union philosophy of “people helping people” and our true power of collectively working together with other credit unions and partners across Minnesota to make a positive impact.

Credit unions are committed to the foundational philosophy of “People Helping People,” which is demonstrated by their cooperative structures, support of financial education, and active engagement within their communities. Across the state, over 3,000 volunteers from 66 credit unions and partner organizations dedicated over 12,000 volunteer hours to positively impact Minnesotans on CU Forward Day. #CUForwardDay

All credit union employees across the state were invited to attend the second annual volunteer “thank you” After Party at Lake Monster Brewing Company, hosted by United Financials Making a Difference (UFMD) and several sponsoring credit unions, with TopLine being one. Guests were treated with appetizers and refreshments while networking with other credit union colleagues from across the state.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $732 million and serves nearly 48,700 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1c7e500-e6ec-4d0e-bb6e-c7ed10f59a82