CORRECTION: Fujifilm announces collaboration with Adobe to Offer the World’s First Camera-to-Cloud Native Integration for Digital Still Cameras

/EIN News/ -- VALHALLA, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation is pleased to announce a collaboration with Adobe to develop a new firmware for the FUJIFILM X-H2S digital camera (X-H2S) with FUJIFILM X-H file transmitter battery grip accessory (FT-XH) that will provide the world’s first native Camera-to-Cloud (C2C) integration capability for digital still cameras, powered by Frame.io. The upcoming firmware, expected to release in spring 2023, for X-H2S enables production workflow from anywhere in the world, and will facilitate collaborative image and story production.

The upcoming new firmware update for X-H2S will allow users with the FT-XH file transmitter accessory to use their paid Adobe Creative Cloud subscriptions - and any active internet connection - the ability to deliver any combination of still or video files to Frame.io, directly from the camera. This will accelerate production workflows and create opportunities to remotely collaborate in real-time by providing centralized access to still and video assets as they are being made - even across multiple users.

“Getting image and video files from your digital camera into post-production is a time-consuming process that can often require creating backups, transferring to hard drives, and then forwarding to the next stop in the production workflow. C2C eliminates these tedious steps altogether,” said Victor Ha, vice president of Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “From the press of the first shutter, or the end of the first take, with this firmware and using FT-XH, files will automatically upload to a user’s Frame.io account directly from X-H2S and be ready for use within seconds of being made.”

Key Features of Camera-to-Cloud Native Integration in the Upcoming X-H2S Firmware Release:

Share it Now, Deliver Later

Using FT-XH, configure X-H2S to deliver Apple ProRes proxy files and get bandwidth-efficient, high-quality files in Frame.io that are small enough to be easily shared on social media and to start the editing process until they can be swapped with original camera files for finishing and final delivery of images and video.

Send What You Want, When You Want

Deliver Apple ProRes proxy files to Frame.io as they are being recorded or choose from a variety of other still and video file types for collaborators to access, in near real-time, once the files are recorded and transferred to Frame.io. Files can also be transmitted automatically, individually sent, or prioritized directly on X-H2S to send directly from the camera to collaborators anywhere in the world upon completion of the shot.

Connected and Secure Files

Best-in-class security with full Trusted Partner Network (TPN) and Security Operations Center (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance is implemented when X-H2S, with an attached FT-XH, is authenticated and paired with a Frame.io account. Created by the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and Content Delivery and Security Association (CDSA), TPN is the global, industry-wide initiative that defines requirements and best practices for protecting digital content.

“We are truly excited to be able to offer this feature for the first time, and for our creators to experience that they can effortlessly access their files in Frame.io from the moment of creation,” added Ha. “This is where the possibilities for collaborating with off-site art directors, on-set digital techs, in-studio retouching artists, or anyone else involved in production become endless. From downloading images to remotely processing in Lightroom or Photoshop, to quickly reviewing and choosing video clips to create an assembly, post-production for stills or video, production work can finally start before the waiting even begins.”

Pricing and Availability

Native C2C functionality is included in Fujifilm’s firmware offering which is expected to be available for free download by X-H2S customers with FT-XH and a paid Adobe Creative Cloud subscription in spring 2023. For more information please visit: https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/lp/fujifilm-x-frame-io/

FUJIFILM X-H2S mirrorless digital camera: MSRP $2499.95 is available at FUJIFILM authorized dealers now.

FT-XH File Transmitter Battery Grip Accessory: MSRP $999.95 – Expected to be available at the end of October, 2022.

About Adobe Camera to Cloud

Since debuting in 2021, Adobe Camera to Cloud capability (powered by Frame.io) is now used globally by more than 5,000 productions. It has single-handedly ignited the transition from using external storage devices in production and camera workflows to centrally connecting on-set devices via the cloud, so that files can automatically be uploaded directly into Frame.io and instantly delivered to post-production using internet access. Adobe C2C technology will expand to the world of digital still cameras for the first time in spring, 2023, with the release of the updated digital camera firmware for FUJIFILM X-H2S.

