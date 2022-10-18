Nedap to partner with PUMA North America for RFID Roll Out

/EIN News/ -- GROENLO, The Netherlands, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in RFID solutions, has been selected by PUMA North America to roll-out Nedap's iD Cloud inventory visibility platform.

Following the success of Nedap's three-store pre-rollout, 135 of PUMA stores in North America are now being equipped with Nedap's iD Cloud, allowing fast and regular stock counts, efficient replenishment, smart refill suggestions and data-driven loss prevention. The store solution also enables stores to always have the right products available and, as such, to provide best-in-class omnichannel customer experiences. And with better stock visibility, PUMA NA can offer services such as Ship-From-Store and Click & Collect (BOPIS) more efficiently.

''The partnership with Nedap will ensure PUMA North America is able to further accelerate the flexibility and the service portfolio of its omnichannel business,'' explains Russ Kahn, Sr. Vice President, North America Retail at PUMA. ''RFID technology is already creating a seamless brand experience for PUMA NA across all consumer touchpoints, with stock visibility a key enabler for product availability as well as circular services, which has allowed PUMA NA to achieve 2% uplift in replenishment and 2% uplift in sales.''

A collaborative partnership

PUMA North America selected Nedap iD Cloud due to its ease of adoption for PUMA NA stores and iD Cloud's platform capabilities. Since the selection of the platform, PUMA NA has rolled-out iD Cloud's Store with the full deployment paid back within six months. The next step is to implement Nedap's loss prevention technology.

''PUMA aims to be the fastest sports brand in the world, and we are excited to be a part of their journey as PUMA's North American RFID partner," comments Wouter Ubbels, Vice President of Sales Retail, North America at Nedap. "Our partnership with PUMA NA has been collaborative and we were able to generate exceptional value with minimal complexity, which they were not achieving prior to introducing iD Cloud. Our future-proof solution was fast to be adopted in stores and has quickly become a vital part of everyday operations."

