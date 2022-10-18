Momcozy launches the S12 Pro, a breast pump made for next-level comfort and efficiency

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, North America’s most popular wearable breast pump brand, announced today the launch of the S12 Pro, its newest in customizable wearable breast pumps. With multi-dimensional gentle care for a comfortable, efficient, spa-level pumping experience, the new wearable breast pump brings greater comfort and shorter pumping sessions to moms, no matter their needs. The S12 Pro is available on Momcozy’s website from October 18th.



Momcozy S12 Pro

With a variety of upgrades including a softer fitting double flange with extended edge, and an extra stimulation mode to help with pumping, the S12 Pro is an upgrade over Momcozy’s previously released S12. To bring greater value to moms everywhere, Momcozy will retail the S12 Pro at the same price as the S12. The S12 Pro comes with a variety of features to make moms’ lives easier:

· Multidimensional gentle care, with double-sealed flanges for a more comfortable fit.

· 3 modes (expression, stimulation, and mixed) with 9 levels of high-grade suction to fit any mom’s unique needs, with 15% more efficient expression than the S12.

· Charge that lasts 5-6 pumping sessions.

· Quiet operation, because privacy matters.

· Intuitive smart LED display with time indicator, so moms can know exactly how long to pump.

In today’s society, moms face myriad challenges in pumping for their babies, ranging from balancing pump times with their busy schedules, to encountering problems with their breast pumps that can lead to an unpleasant and inconvenient breast pumping experience. With the launch of the S12 Pro, Momcozy brings moms greater care and comfort for a more pleasant pumping experience all around.

“One of the biggest barriers to moms meeting their breastfeeding and breast pumping goals is an uncomfortable, inconvenient or slow working pump,” said Momcozy representative Ella. “Breast pumping shouldn’t be this thing associated with discomfort and inconvenience. It should fit seamlessly into your life.” She continued, “With the S12 Pro breast pumping can be a pleasant and efficient experience that won’t take up too much of your time, so you can get on with your day.”

About Momcozy

Momcozy strives to be a companion for moms from pregnancy through the early stages of motherhood. With its breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products, Momcozy strives to bring the very best in comfort to moms everywhere. With continuous innovation and mother involvement, Momcozy has created products dedicated to making moms' lives easier and more comfortable.

