Cradlepoint Expands 5G Leadership with Small-Site Router and Modular Modem

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solutions, today continued its 5G leadership with the launch of the Cradlepoint E300 Series 5G Enterprise Router and the Cradlepoint MC400 5G Modular Modem. These new 5G wireless edge networking solutions are ideal for FWA, small sites, and mobile use cases that enable a modern, agile, and connected enterprise.



According to the June 2022 Ericsson Mobility Report, new 5G rate plans from wireless carriers, including speed-based tariffs, have unlocked new interest in FWA. FWA data traffic represented 20% of global mobile network data traffic in 2021 and 5G FWA is expected to grow to 110 million connections by 2027. The demand for 5G in various forms to meet the needs of agile enterprises is escalating.

With Cradlepoint’s new E300 5G router and MC400 5G modular modem, enterprises will have more options to take advantage of 5G and FWA. Customers worldwide will be able to cost-effectively deploy smaller sites, pop-up deployments, IoT, and secondary 5G connections for applications such as public safety vehicles, and remote workers.

“Fixed wireless access is taking off in the enterprise as businesses strive to reinvent themselves in the era of 5G,” said Donna Johnson, SVP of Marketing at Cradlepoint. “Cradlepoint continues its leadership in 5G by delivering more ways for businesses of all sizes to leverage 5G for innovative use cases and maximize the value of FWA in their WANs.”

The Cradlepoint E300 5G router, for small-footprint sites, is based on proven second-generation 5G technology. Its all-in-one platform design is ideal for primary and failover connectivity. It also supports the company’s recently announced NetCloud Exchange software for secure connectivity, SD-WAN, and Zero-Trust Networks Access.

The Cradlepoint MC400 5G is a modular modem that supports up to two carriers utilizing two SIM cards. It allows customers to add or field-upgrade a second 5G modem to any Cradlepoint 5G-ready or optimized router. Specific benefits include:

Higher availability: Add a second 5G link for high-speed primary and failover connectivity.

Ultimate WAN Diversity™: Combine 5G with dual-modem, dual-SIM, and multi-carrier functionality with Ethernet; and Wi-Fi as WAN.

Flexibility: Auto-switch SIM cards between carriers upon reaching a data plan cap.



“When you think about it, car washes combine retail store fronts with small factories that manufacture clean cars. Reliable high-speed connectivity is imperative to keep operations running across this unique use case,” said Mike Stepetic, CTO of Motor City Express Networks. With their very specific, lean IT needs, Motor City Express Networks offers, day-1, turn-key Wireless WAN using Cradlepoint E300s for this customer. “With the 5G E300 model and MC400 5G as a dual modem, we are leveraging 5G as primary, failover or out-of-band connectivity that maximizes uptime in almost any use case. “

Cradlepoint’s E300 5G router and MC400 5G are controlled and managed by the Cradlepoint NetCloud platform, which also provides cellular intelligence, security, SD-WAN, remote troubleshooting, and analytics and insights solutions.

“Cradlepoint’s new 5G solutions expand Granite’s product portfolio and allows us to service our multi-location Wireless WAN customers with the power and speed of 5G,” said Dan McDuffie, GM Wireless at Granite. “Granite’s close alignment with Cradlepoint enables us to deliver a secure, cloud-managed national turnkey solution. The introduction of a dual modem 5G offerings helps Granite provide best-in-class connectivity to meet each of our customer’s unique business needs.”

