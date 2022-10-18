Juniper Square Named Industry Leader in G2 Fall 2022 Grid Report for Real Estate Investment Management

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Square , the leading provider of partnership enablement for the private funds industry, has been named an industry leader by G2, Inc. in its Fall 2022 Grid® Report for Real Estate Investment Management . The report reviews software that real estate investors and investment firms use to maintain compliance with real estate investment regulations, manage the investor relationship, and maximize property value and investment returns. Among the companies included in the ranking, Juniper Square has the highest score of 4.9 out of 5 user satisfaction rating.



“In just six years since launching Juniper Square, we’re extremely proud to rank No. 1 in user satisfaction and be named a leader in the G2 Fall 2022 Grid Report, validating our unique approach to partnership enablement across tens of thousands of private partnerships,” said Alex Robinson, CEO and co-founder of Juniper Square. “Our industry-leading client satisfaction is reflective of the fact that we deliver expert guidance and best practices which are unique to the needs of investment managers at every stage of their partnerships.”

According to G2, the largest and most trusted software marketplace, real estate investment management software, also known as real estate asset management software or real estate portfolio management software, aims to maximize the market value and return on investment of real estate properties, and enables strategizing for portfolio growth and development. Real estate investment management software arms asset managers, real estate investors, and stakeholders with financial and operational insights that reduce errors and mitigate potential risk, streamline asset analysis, maintain compliance with guidelines and regulations, and facilitate transparency and visibility throughout the portfolio lifecycle.

“When we started looking for a new investment management and contact management platform, we considered five alternatives and Juniper Square was selected as it aligned with our core values and was client-centered,” said Tyson Hammer Strandberg, director of client relations for Bell Partners. “In addition to being the only solution that offered all of the very important functional aspects we were looking for, they checked off all the softer aspects, too. Plus, Juniper Square far exceeded our expectations on timely and comprehensive communication.”

Learn more about Juniper Square reviews and its ranking in the Fall 2022 Grid® Report for Real Estate Investment Management here .

About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is the leader in partnership enablement for the private funds industry, offering a universal system for GPs and their LPs to seamlessly connect and communicate across every stage of their partnerships. Juniper Square empowers investment managers to accelerate fundraising, scale operations efficiently, and improve investor satisfaction. More than 1,700 GPs rely on Juniper Square to manage more than 300,000 LPs in more than 24,000 private funds.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually - including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .