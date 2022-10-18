1 in 10 Women in the US Leave Their Jobs as a Result of Menopause Symptoms According to New Research

Mira, a leading hormone monitoring brand, surveyed 1,000 American women over 35 to determine how menopause impacts their careers and lives.

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menopause causes significant challenges for women in the workplace, but employers offer little support, according to a new survey. In support of Menopause Awareness Month, Mira commissioned a study to explore how menopause affects individuals at work. Two out of five respondents claim that menopause symptoms have a significant impact on their careers.

Additionally, 42% reported that they have had to take a day off due to menopause symptoms, and 10% of respondents admitted that they have had to leave their job. One in every 10 women is looking for a job with more flexible hours, and two out of five are planning to retire earlier than originally planned.

Despite menopause having such a profound impact on an individual's professional life, the majority of respondents (75%) reported that they do not share their menopause in the workplace. Additionally, two-thirds of respondents claimed that their workplace does not provide any support for menopause and 50% did not know if their health insurance covered menopause. Of those who had to take time off of work for menopause, 63% reported that this time off was unpaid.

The survey also shows that 47% of women experience their first perimenopause symptoms between the ages of 35 and 45, which for many, is a crucial period for professional growth.

The menopausal period marks the start of a significant chapter in women's lives. Nevertheless, the stigma around menopause has led to a tremendous gap in knowledge: 55% of the women surveyed don't know all the symptoms of menopause.

It is essential to normalize discussing menopause and educate people about the symptoms and available types of medical support. The survey results show that 58% of women consider getting treatment. Mira has launched a social media campaign #SayMenopause to emphasize the importance of an open discussion and regular hormonal checks.

Studies show that elevated follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) levels may indicate the transition into menopause. Mira has recently launched Mira Ovum Wands to track FSH levels at home. Regular FSH tracking is helpful for individuals who want to be aware of approaching menopause or to monitor any symptoms during their transition to perimenopause.

Methodology: the study was conducted in August 2022 as a cross-sectional survey of 1,000 American women older than 35 years. Total responses: 1,000, age range: 35-65, gender: female, country: United States.

ABOUT MIRA

Mira is an at-home hormone test that offers a personalized and lab-quality tracking system. It uses patented AI algorithms that accurately measure the levels of key hormones through urine and provides a holistic overview of a person's reproductive health. Mira is FDA-approved, clinically approved, and OB-GYN-recommended.

For more information on Mira, please visit miracare.com.

Contact Information:

Katherine Sakovich

Chief Marketing Officer

press@miracare.com



Related Images











Image 1: Mira Menopause Survey





Mira Menopause Survey









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment