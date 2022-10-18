Amada Senior Care Partners With ZayZoon, Offering Earned Wage Access to Support Employees

Amada Senior Care employees now have access to financial health with ZayZoon

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZayZoon, the Earned Wage Access provider for small and midsized organizations, announced today a partnership with Amada Senior Care, a firm focused on enriching lives by providing nurturing, compassionate senior home care to ensure their staff has the financial flexibility they deserve. With more than 120 locations, thousands of Amada employees provide in-home care and assisted living services to seniors across 37 states.

Thirty-one Amada locations have already activated ZayZoon and more than 750 employees have signed up to have instant access to their wages as they earn them, without having to wait for their regular paycheck. In addition to ZayZoon's Wages On-Demand, Amada staff also have access to free financial education and retailer rewards, which can save customers hundreds of dollars on everyday purchases.

"We wanted to provide our employees with a benefit that was available to everyone and desired by most. ZayZoon is a completely hands-off solution that has proven impacts on improving retention, which made offering the benefit to our staff an easy decision," said Rick Basch, COO of Amada Senior Care Franchise.

ZayZoon makes its products available to all employees, regardless of whether they are hourly or salary. In a world where there are many check-the-box benefits available that don't provide much benefit at all, it's common for a business to have 30%+ of their workforce using ZayZoon regularly. In a survey, 89% of customers reported ZayZoon had helped them in reducing their financial stress.

About Amada Senior Care

Amada Senior Care, formerly Amada Home Care, was founded in 2007 by college friends Tafa Jefferson and Chad Fotheringham. Today, Amada Senior Care has more than 120 locations across the United States and is committed to enriching lives by providing nurturing, compassionate senior home care and by guiding families through the many senior housing options available for assisted living. Healthcare professionals and families look to Amada to help them navigate the complexities of the senior care system.

About ZayZoon

ZayZoon is on a mission to improve employee health through the use of responsible financial products. Unfortunately, millions of Americans rely on predatory products such as payday loans and overdraft fees to bridge the paycheck-to-paycheck gap created by pre-determined payroll cycles. With their products, including Wages On-Demand, Financial Education and retail rewards, ZayZoon helps break that cycle. ZayZoon's on-demand access to wages helps reduce financial stress and improve workplace satisfaction and productivity.

