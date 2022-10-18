Inspirational Book Takes Readers to Roller-Coaster of Emotions
Rising Author Pens Book “Broken Wings”, Gets High Ratings on AmazonTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A story of love, family, bravery, acceptance, and the fight for equality and social justice. Finding a true story that brings all of these inspiring pieces together is hard to find. Luckily, it is finally written. And it is based on true events that will make you smile, cry, sigh, and be inspired all the way!
“Broken Wings”, a book that talks about these wonderful pieces of inspiring stories, exposes the wonderful and well-lived life of Barry, a special child and his journey with his parents, Marjorie and Dennis. Not only is it a story of the life of one ordinary family, but how the mission made them become an extraordinary family who incredibly fought against a system - all the way up to the White House.
“Broken Wings”, written by Marjorie Glider herself, talks about the heartwarming story that will bring you to tears through the sequence of events that takes readers to a roller-coaster of emotions. Adding to this, the book brings out the remarkable journey of Marjorie as she fights to make a difference for the impaired children and adults across the nation.
“His (Barry’s) young life established hope for those who had no place before in society,” says Marjorie in the book’s synopsis. This is why Marjorie continually fights for this cause, with inspiration from Barry, who was taken home by God after the mission was accomplished.
Several readers gave the said book a 5-star rating. “This book was an amazing read. I picked it up and could not put it down! This is one to suck you in and then it is suddenly 4 hours later and you haven't stopped reading. What an adventure. Highly recommend,” writes one Amazon reader.
“This true-life story is full of heartfelt emotion that will ultimately encourage the reader. As you journey with the Glider’s through the good and very difficult times, you will also be encouraged by their faith and honesty in the struggles they faced. I highly recommend this book!” says another Amazon reader.
Author Marjorie Glider is a strong advocate for children with special needs. Her passion for these issues came from having a son with a rare genetic disease. She is pleased to share the story of her family and the legacy that was left to help so many other children.
Get your copy now of “Broken Wings” through Amazon and other digital platforms worldwide.
