Julia Fitzgerald Launches “Midsize,” A Guidebook for Marketing in Midsize Firms

“Midsize” is available on Kindle, paperback, hardcover via Amazon

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julia Fitzgerald’s debut book, “Midsize,” launches today on Amazon. The nonfiction publication, which hit No. 1 on Amazon’s Career Guides and Marketing lists, discusses success strategies for marketing in midsize firms.

Fitzgerald, CMO of the American Lung Association, offers a candid and witty perspective of an experienced marketer and business manager. Through an engaging collection of stories and anecdotes with executives, thought leaders, and industry experts, “Midsize” explores scrappy, smart marketing strategies needed to drive growth in midsize firms.

“Size matters,” Fitzgerald said. “‘Midsize’ will help readers find the right fit for their marketing careers and the right skills to grow their midsize companies.”

She categorizes these midsize firms as companies with revenues between $100 million and $1 billion, allowing marketers resources greater than that of a small business or startup, while also not completely siloing them into segmented roles, as is often common at large firms.

“Midsize” offers insight to those just starting out in marketing, CMOs looking to make a career move, or CEOs of midsize organizations who wish to examine their marketing strategies. Fitzgerald also explores how the size of your organization can affect your career growth, your personal development, and sense of career fulfillment.

To order “Midsize” on Amazon, please visit https://amzn.to/3e85NUd. For more information about Fitzgerald, please visit https://juliacfitzgerald.com/.

Midsize (https://amzn.to/3e85NUd) gives readers an insider’s look at how an organization’s size can impact the work experience for marketers. It is the guidebook for those just charting their path in marketing, CMOs evaluating their best fit, and CEOs of midsize organizations hungry for insight on their marketing teams and growth strategies. Midsize features an engaging collection of stories from Fitzgerald and other leaders in the marketing space, providing readers with effective strategies to use for their own midsize teams.
