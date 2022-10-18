Global Teleradiology Services Market to Surpass US$ 22,520.8 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global teleradiology services market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,011.6 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.1 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Teleradiology Services Market:

Increasing government initiatives to promote healthcare digitalization is expected to drive the global teleradiology services market, over the forecast period. For instance, in June, 2020, government of Jammu & Kashmir, e-inaugurated Tele-radiology services under National Free Diagnostics Initiative of National Health Mission at identified Healthcare Facilities in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. In the first phase, 53 healthcare facilities, including six district hospitals, have been recognized as providing free X-ray services. The listed facilities will offer free Tele-radiology services 24/7/365.

Increasing collaboration between health care organization and key market players is expected to propel to global teleradiology services market, over the forecast period. For instance, in April, 2020, Alaska Native Medical Center, jointly operated by Alaska Native Tribal Heath Consortium and Southcentral Foundation, a healthcare foundation collaborated with Life Image, a healthcare network, to provide telehealth and teleradiology services throughout Alaska. About 60% of Alaska Native Medical Center’s patients live in rural communities and depend on telehealth and teleradiology for their diagnostic services.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global teleradiology services market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period due to increase in partnership by key market players. For instance, in February 2020, NANO-X IMAGING LTD., a medical imaging system technology company, partnered with Siemens Healthineers backed USARAD, a teleradiology company, under which USARAD will utilize existing radiologist and recruit additional professionals to become service providers using the Nanox.ARC and the Nanox.CLOUD for imaging diagnostics.

Among end user, hospitals segment held a dominant position in the global teleradiology services market, owing to increasing adaptation of teleradiology services. For instance, on March 7, 2022, Hamad Medical Corporation, the public healthcare provider, has given Rs 100 crore order to Teleradiology Solutions (TRS), a teleradiology provider, for providing radiology reporting such as radiology interpretations for 5 years.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global teleradiology services market include Teleradiology Solutions, Virtual Radiologic Corporation, Argus Radiology, OnePacs LLC, SRL Diagnostics, USARAD Holdings, Inc., Vital Radiology Services, Teleradiology Providers, Life Image, Telemedicine Clinic, TeleDiagnosys Services Pvt. Ltd., Imaging Advantage, Foundation Radiology Group, Direct Radiology, Imaging On Call, LLC, ONRAD, Inc., Rays (Envision Healthcare Company), StatRad LLC, ARIS Radiology, NightShift Radiology, Mednax, Inc. Alta Vista TeleRadiology, and Quality Nighthawk.

Market Segmentation:

Global Teleradiology Services Market, By Process Type: Certified Reporting Services Process Preliminary Reporting

Teleradiology Services Market, By Service Type: Emergency Nighthawk Day Time Coverage Sub-specialty Reading Cardiac Reading Neuroradiology Nuclear Scans Musculoskeletal Studies Second Opinion Clinical Trials

Global Teleradiology Services Market, By Modality: X-ray Scans CT Scan MRI Scan Ultrasound Scans Nuclear Scans Cardiac Echo Mammography Electromammography

Global Teleradiology Services Market, By End User: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Radiology Centers

Global Teleradiology services Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



