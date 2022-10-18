VERB’s MARKET.live Upends the Creator Economy, Allowing Content Creators and Influencers to Promote the Brands and Products They Love While Earning 5-20% of Gross Sales With No Investment

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and LEHI, Utah, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), the leader in interactive video-based sales-enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, invites content creators and influencers to join its livestream social shopping platform, MARKET.live with early access to “Creators on MARKET,” a new program on MARKET.live that allows creators to monetize their content through livestream shopping and personalized storefronts. The program is being marketed to video content creators across multiple social media channels. Click here for an example of some of the messaging.



Through “Creators on MARKET,” creators and influencers can choose the products they love from hundreds of brands and retailers on MARKET.live and offer their fans and followers those products through livestream shopping events broadcast live on MARKET and simulcast on the creators’ existing social platforms. They can also offer their favorite products through the Creators’ personally branded storefronts they can establish quickly and easily on MARKET. Depending on the products chosen, Creators can earn between 5% and 20% of their gross sales - all at no cost and no risk to the Creators selected to participate in the program.

With more than 12 million products from brands like Athleta, Best Buy, Target, Container Store, Banana Republic, GAP, Saks Off 5th, SSENSE, LOFT, DERMSTORE, INTERMIX, and UNCOMMON GOODS, and many, many more, Creators can choose to feature their favorites and share them all with their fans and followers. Best of all, it’s interactive so followers and fans can chat with the Creators in real time, as well as with one another, for a truly entertaining and engaging, social shopping experience; and when their interest level peaks, Creators’ fans and followers can click on the screen to buy the products. Creators accepted into the program are not required to make any investment in inventory, nor do they have the burden of fulfillment or shipping – that’s handled for them. The only requirement is for them to continue to create and promote the same videos they’re already doing.

Livestream events are recorded and available to watch in the Creators’ personally branded stores on MARKET.live for those fans and followers to return 24/7 after the livestream events to browse and purchase the Creators’ featured products, and the recorded livestream videos are all still shoppable.

“The creator economy is exploding, with so many producing videos on social media channels to promote their favorite products or unbox their most recent haul,” states Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “Whether it’s for fashion, beauty, or even consumer electronics, creators spend their days creating content. But once that content is published, creators lose the control and ability to monetize it. MARKET.live changes the game, allowing creators the ability to promote their favorite products and sell them directly to their followers, earning anywhere from 5 to 20 percent of their gross sales.”

To apply for early access to “Creators on MARKET,” content creators and influencers are invited to sign up at ‘Calling Creators’ at MARKET.live. Once a creator is accepted into the program and has signed-on to MARKET.live, they can begin to build their personalized storefront and start selling the same day.

“This is what we think sets MARKET.live apart from the more traditional social channels and shopping sites. These creators can stock their stores simply by choosing the products they know and love, available from hundreds of select brands and retailers on MARKET.live, feature those products in their videos, and invite their fans and followers to watch and shop,” continues Cutaia.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. MARKET.live is VERB’s multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 150 employees and contractors, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

For more information, please visit: verb.tech.

Follow VERB here:

VERB on Facebook: facebook.com/VerbTechCo

VERB on Twitter: twitter.com/VerbTech_Co

VERB on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/verb-tech

VERB on YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC0eCb_fwQlwEG3ywHDJ4_KQ

MARKET – our livestream social shopping platform: market.live

Sign up for E-mail Alerts here: ir.verb.tech/news-events/email-alerts

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to statements regarding the Company’s progress towards achieving its strategic objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to (i) the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; (ii) our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; (iii) the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE and MARKET; (iv) our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; (v) our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; (vi) fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; (vii) increases in competition; and (viii) general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, our investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact: 888.504.9929 investors@verb.tech Media Contact: 855.250.2300, ext.107