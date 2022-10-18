Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market to Generate of $3,356 Million with Booming CAGR Value at 9.0% by 2028

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Industry

Medical professionals frequently employ oxygen concentrators for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. Medical oxygen gas systems, such as oxygen concentrators and compressed oxygen gas cylinders, are widely used in homecare settings and are typically chosen by elderly patients who have mobility issues and rely on a consistent oxygen supply. Oxygen concentrator is a medical equipment, which compresses the air around the patient to deliver it to him/her in a purer form. The supply of oxygen is continuous and unlike an oxygen tank, can never run out as long as the battery is powered or the compressor plugged into an electrical outlet. There are two types of oxygen delivery in oxygen concentrators: continuous flow delivery and pulse dose delivery.

The global Medical Oxygen Concentrators market generated $1,834 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $3,356 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period (2022 – 2028).

Major Key players in this Market:

• Inogen Inc.*

• Invacare Corporation

• OxygenToGo, LLC

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• ResMed Inc.

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

• Precision Medical, Inc.

• Besco Medical Co. Ltd

• O2 Concepts, LLC

• GCE Group

Market Segmentation:

By Modality:

Portable

Stationary

By Technology:

Pulse Flow

Continuous Flow

Key Market Drivers:

Growing construction industry in the emerging economies is expected to propel growth of the Medical Oxygen Concentrators market during the forecast period. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India, China, and the United States are expected to account for over 60% of all global growth in the sector by 2025. While, around 52% of all construction activity is already taking place in the emerging markets, which is set to reach 63% by 2025.

Moreover, high demand for Medical Oxygen Concentrators in automotive industry and rapid growth of the automotive industry is expected to augment the growth of the Medical Oxygen Concentrators market. For instance, according to IBEF, Indian automotive industry is expected to reach US$ 251.4-282.8 billion (Rs. 16.16-18.18 trillion) by 2026.

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 (pandemic) has adversely affected the growth of industrial and/or professional applications. Moreover, the pandemic has severely impacted the global economy and all the industries across the world. Thus, a sharp decline had been witnessed in the adoption of Medical Oxygen Concentrators from various industries, especially in 2020 due to the disruptions in the supply chain. This in turn is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market.

