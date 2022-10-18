ExecOnline and Thinkers50 Partner to Prepare Leaders to Meet New Business Challenges

The Partnership Combines a World-Class Online Leadership Development Platform with Ground-Breaking Thought Leadership to Address Critical Business Needs

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExecOnline, the pioneer of online leadership development, and Thinkers50, a global platform for management thinking, have entered into an exclusive partnership to create new online learning experiences to help leaders navigate economic volatility and an increasingly complex business environment.

The partnership brings together the strength of ExecOnline’s best-in-class “Learn by Doing with Impact” instructional design process and online learning platform with the unique insights and expertise of Thinkers50 thought leaders. The combined power of these two ground-breaking organizations will build on ExecOnline’s portfolio of on-demand leadership development experiences, adding the latest perspectives provided by many of Thinkers50’s top management thinkers in the world. The result will be new learning experiences to address emerging needs identified through ExecOnline’s ongoing research conducted with thousands of leaders worldwide.

“By bringing our two organizations together into this focused collaboration, we’re expanding our ability to support leaders and strengthen the organizations where they work,” said Julia Alexander, ExecOnline Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. “In this challenging business environment, strong, future-ready leaders will have an immediate impact on the teams they lead and will help bring us through these turbulent times.”

To date, ExecOnline’s online learning experiences and leadership coaching have provided meaningful impact for more than 85,000 leaders in over 100 countries. The company uses a research-based methodology to fuel continuous innovation and create leadership development experiences that address emerging needs and drive success for leader participants as well as their organizations.

Creator of the first-ever global ranking of management thinkers, Thinkers50 remains the premier ranking organization of its kind. Their mission to provide innovative access to powerful business and management ideas to make the world a better place is in complete alignment with ExecOnline’s mission – to connect all leaders to their future potential.

“Today’s businesses face unprecedented challenges and opportunities,” said Des Dearlove, co-founder of Thinkers50. “This partnership between ExecOnline and Thinkers50 will bring the inspiration, tools, and strategies leaders need to navigate the twists and turns in their careers and lives. Through curated online learning experiences with the world’s leading business experts, they will gain insights and perspectives that positively impact the future of work and support the growth of equitable and sustainable workforce environments.”

About ExecOnline

As the pioneer of online leadership development for enterprises, ExecOnline connects all leaders to their future potential. Since 2012, ExecOnline has delivered career-enhancing opportunities to more than 85,000 leaders in over 100 countries, and meaningful impact for enterprises through partnerships with the world’s top business schools such as Berkeley Haas, Chicago Booth, Columbia, UVA Darden School of Business, Tuck at Dartmouth, Duke CE, IMD, Ivey, MIT Sloan, Stanford GSB, Wharton and Yale. Our proprietary Learn by Doing with Impact methodology combines market-driven input with an applied learning approach for maximum impact aligned to what leaders and their organizations need – today and in the future.

Named by Forbes as a “Technology Company to Watch” and “America’s Best Startup Employer,” ExecOnline is a member of the World Economic Forum New Champions Community. ExecOnline Co-founder and CEO Stephen Bailey was recognized as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year New York 2022 Award Winner.

About Thinkers50

Thinkers50 is the world’s most reliable resource for identifying, ranking, and sharing the leading management and business ideas of our age. Founded in 2001, Thinkers50 provides access to ideas with the power to make a positive difference in the world. The Thinkers50 definitive ranking of management thinkers is published every two years. The Thinkers50 Distinguished Achievement Awards recognize the very best in management and business thinking and practice and have been described by the Financial Times as the Oscars of management thinking.

The Thinkers50 Hall of Fame honours the contribution of management and business experts who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the world of management; while the Thinkers50 Radar List, published every January, identifies 30 up-and-coming management thinkers who will shape the future.

The Thinkers50 brand, built on the core values of independence, integrity, and accessibility, is admired globally for objective market intelligence, confirming its position as the leading authority in management ideas. Developing new ways to share the best of management thinking is at the heart of what Thinkers50 does.

