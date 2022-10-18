Automatic Content Recognition Market to Hit $11.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automatic content recognition market was pegged at $2.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed study of top segments, value chains, changing market trends, competitive scenarios, key investment pockets, and regional landscape. The report is a vital source of information for investors, new entrants, leading market players, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.2 Billion Market Size in 2031 $11.4 Billion CAGR 18.2% No. of Pages in Report 333 Segments Covered Offering, Platform Type, Technology, Deployment Mode, Application, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, Content Type, and Region Drivers Increase in use of smart devices and content streaming services Rise in integration of ACR in smartphones and wearable devices Opportunities Surge in adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and NLP technologies Restrains Rise in security concerns

Covid-19 scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the automatic content recognition market witnessed stable growth due to increase in demand for internet usage and surge in sale of communication platform.

The pandemic led to drastic changes in model performance as there was a need for continuous monitoring and validation to mitigate various types of risks.

Due to rapid urbanization, governments introduced strict regulations such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) to protect end user data. This fueled the market growth.

The global automatic content recognition market is segmented on the basis of offering, platform type, technology, deployment mode, application, enterprise size, industry vertical, content type, and region.

Based on offering, the solution segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of platform type, the connected TVs segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the market. However, the OTT applications segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the audio and video fingerprinting segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the speech recognition segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 22.0% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the cloud segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the content management segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period. However, the advertisement targeting and pricing segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market.

The global automatic content recognition market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.

The global automatic content recognition market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ACRCloud, ArcSoft, Audible Magic, Apple, Digimarc Corporation, Google, Gracenote, IBM Corporation, KT Corporation, Kudelski Group, Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communication, Inc., VoiceBase, Vobile, VoiceInteraction, Beatgrid Media B.V., Clarifai.

The report analyzes these key players in the global automatic content recognition market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

