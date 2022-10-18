Global Fluoroscopy and C-arm Market to Surpass US$ 5,552.2 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global fluoroscopy and c-arm market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,872.1 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Fluoroscopy and C-arm Market:

Use of artificial intelligence with fluoroscopy is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global fluoroscopy and c-arms market. For instance, in October 2019, a study presented at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2019 Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course, reported that using a fluoroscopy system enabled with artificial intelligence (AI) during image-guided endoscopy can significantly reduce patients’ exposure to radiation and diminish the scatter effect to endoscopy personnel.

Moreover, development of technology that reduces patient exposure to radiation is also expected to aid in growth of the global fluoroscopy and c-arms market, over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, Corindus, a Siemens Healthineers company, announced that findings from the study published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Interventions demonstrated that robotic percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) with the CorPath GRX System reduces patient exposure to radiation by 20% compared to manual PCI with no increase in fluoroscopy time or contrast utilization.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global fluoroscopy and c-arm market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period due to approval of new devices by regulatory bodies launched by major players in the global fluoroscopy and c-arms market. For instance, in March 2018, Philips received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s clearance for ProxiDiagnost N90, a digital radiography-fluoroscopy system.

Among end user, hospitals segment held a dominant position in the global fluoroscopy and c-arm market, owing to increasing adoption of fluoroscopy and c-arms by the end users. For instance, in November 2019, All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal, a hospital in India, inaugurated state of the art Digital Radiography Fluoroscopy unit in the hospital. The Digital Radiography Fluoroscopy, uses contrast material to diagnose complex gastrointestinal and genitourinary problems and then uses fluoroscopy to determine the functional status.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global fluoroscopy and c-arm market include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Hologic, Inc., and Ziehm Imaging.

Market Segmentation:

Global Fluoroscopy and C-arm Market, By Product Type: C-Arms Full Size C - arms Mini C - arms Fluoroscopy Devices

Global Fluoroscopy and C-arm Market, By End User: Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Centers

Global Fluoroscopy and C-arm Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



