Conscious Items Release Comprehensive A-Z Crystal Guide, So That You Can Learn All About Their Unique Meanings and Healing Properties

Conscious Items is here to help you bring back the enlightened side of life for a balanced mind, body, and spirit with their beautiful collection of crystal jewelry, home décor, cleansing crystals, and zodiac sets that are all made with 100% real stones.

They have now released a comprehensive A-Z crystals and their meanings guide, so that you can learn all about their unique meanings and healing properties before picking the perfect crystal suited to your specific goals and needs.

The Crystal Library

By updating their new crystal library every week with new stones or information, Conscious Items aims to make their guide the go-to resource for people looking for insight into learning about the meanings, healing properties, and power of crystals.

With more people turning to the tremendous healing powers of crystals as the modern world becomes more difficult to navigate with increasing trouble and conflict, Conscious Items show how each crystal featured on their website and in their delicate earrings, anklets, rings, necklaces, and pendants, can help you find relief for a variety of different issues.

Used over the centuries by ancient cultures who connected with the mystical healing powers of gemstones and utilized them in their everyday lives, these precious stones are not just eye-catching but have deep meanings and can positively interact with your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual body.

Whether you are looking for a healing crystal, or something that enhances your mental clarity and boosts your self-expression, Conscious Items delves deep into each individual crystal in their A-Z guide including the chakra they resonate with, the best zodiac compatibility, and what they work best for.

Here are some examples taken from their crystal library:

Agate

The name of a family of powerful healing crystals, Agate can come in many forms, such as Moss Agate, Fire Agate, and Lace Agate, and each have their own unique ability.

While each form of Agate is a master at lifting your spirits, it can also ignite passion and creativity to creating a more calming effect with relaxing stillness.

They are used to activate all your chakras and is used by the Gemini zodiac sign.

Emerald

A popular and fashionable stone, Emerald is one of the most powerful healing stones for the heart chakra.

This beautiful stone promotes positive thinking, while also inspiring compassion and generosity.

Emerald is used by the Taurus and Gemini zodiac signs and is perfect for opening up your inner empath.

Jasper

Red Jasper is ideal if you are looking to remove blockages in your base chakra and become more focused and motivated on your tasks.

Rainforest Jasper can deepen your connection to yourself and your life, and help you instil a greater sense of self-love and compassion.

This crystal is ideal for those of the Cancer zodiac sign.

Opalite

Working with your third eye chakra and the Cancer zodiac sign, Opalite casts out any negativity with its warm and positive energy.

It is the ideal stone for those who are struggling with resentment and anger as it can replace those feelings with compassion and kindness while also aiding you in having a more positive outlook on life.

Tiger’s Eye

Perfect for Geminis, the Tiger’s Eye crystal is phenomenal in encouraging determination, willpower, and self-belief.

With the ability of opening up the Solar Plexus, Third Eye, Root, and Throat chakra, this powerful crystal is said to shelter you from the gaze of the evil eye and the negative intentions of others.

