Cirrus Migrate Cloud is Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- SYOSSET, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirrus Data Solutions (“CDS”), the market leader in block data mobility technology and services, announced that Oracle Cloud customers can now take advantage of the ease, speed, and flexibility delivered by Cirrus Migrate Cloud. The company's industry-leading block data mobility solution, Cirrus Migrate Cloud, is now integrated with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and publicly available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. With this new, Migration-as-a-Service offering, Oracle Cloud customers can move their mission-critical databases and applications from on-premises and from other clouds to OCI with minimum downtime and egress traffic.



“Cloud adoption started with companies migrating files and unstructured data to the cloud. The market is now at a point where enterprises are beginning to move their mission-critical databases and applications to a cloud or hybrid cloud environment,” said Wayne Lam, Chairman and CEO of Cirrus Data Solutions. “Oracle Cloud is rapidly growing, with OCI offering a solution to many of the challenges enterprises face in a public cloud environment. We are pleased to be part of OCI marketplace and to help accelerate the adoption of OCI for databases and applications.”

Demand for Cirrus Migrate Cloud has grown dramatically since the Migration-as-a-Service was introduced in September 2021. Cirrus Migrate Cloud can migrate any source storage to any destination storage across different vendor brands, models, or even storage connectivity protocols, thereby freeing enterprises from vendor lock-in. Additionally, Cirrus Migrate Cloud is designed from the ground up as a cloud-based data mobility solution, solving many stumbling blocks for organizations trying to adopt a cloud-first strategy. At the same time, Cirrus Migrate Cloud’s patented algorithm makes it possible for enterprises to complete their block data migration projects four to six times faster than traditional approaches. The accelerated migration timelines allow these enterprises to start using their new architectures sooner and realize a return on their investment in weeks instead of months or years.

"Digital transformation continues to be a significant initiative for the Fortune 500 and cloud migration has delayed or curtailed the initiatives for many of these leaders," said Ron Croce, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales & Marketing and Chief Revenue Officer at Cirrus Data Solutions. "Cirrus Data has partnerships with many large global systems integrators trying to get these digital transformations back on schedule. Last year cloud migration challenges started to become a topic. It is a priority as global enterprises need a strategy to align their mission-critical databases and applications with their overall transformation."

Cirrus Migrate Cloud is a leading data mobility-as-a-service solution publicly available on the AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and now the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. It is also integrated with all the leading public cloud, hybrid cloud solutions, and leading on-premises block storage solutions.

For more information on Cirrus Migrate Cloud for Oracle Cloud, visit: https://www.cirrusdata.com/cloud-migration-oracle/.

Cirrus Data Solutions Inc. (CDS) is a market leader in block data mobility technology and services. The company distributes its solutions through systems integrators, managed service providers, channel resellers, and partners, including HPE, IBM, Dell Technologies, Microsoft Azure, AWS, Oracle Cloud, Hitachi, NetApp, Pure Storage, Infinidat, AEBS, AHEAD, CDW, ConvergeOne, Logicalis, SHI, Park Place, Presidio, ePlus, Insight, Computacenter, Sirius, WWT and many others. Cirrus works closely with Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), including Accenture, HCL, TCS, Capgemini, and others. The company's flagship Mobility-as-a-Service offering, Cirrus Migrate Cloud, is also available on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and Oracle Cloud Marketplace. CDS is headquartered in Syosset, New York, and has support centers in Dublin, Ireland, and Nanjing, China, with sales and support offices in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Dallas, Denver, London, Melbourne, Munich, and Tampa. For more information, visit CDS online at www.cirrusdata.com.

