Publishers Clearing House Launches “PCH Audiences” to Help Marketers Reach PCH’s Most Engaged Consumers Across the Open Web

PCH, a Top Twenty ComScore Publisher and Home to One of the Largest Authenticated Audiences Outside the Major Social Platforms, Has Unlocked Over 1,000 Privacy Safe Audiences for Brands to Activate Against

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publishers Clearing House (PCH), a leading digital entertainment and commerce destination for millions of U.S. consumers, has announced the launch of PCH Audiences, a new marketing solution from PCH Media . PCH Audiences leverages PCH’s nearly 70 years of expertise in data capture and qualification and applies it to their 54M-person audience file to allow brands to reach the most captivated and ready-to-act PCH consumers wherever they are across the open web.



PCH Audiences comprises heads of households who are more likely to be in their prime earning years and include highly active spenders who consume and take action online. This valuable and authenticated audience, previously only accessible on PCH’s owned and operated properties, is now available for secure activation across all leading buying platforms.

“As a trusted brand dating back to 1953 and creator of one of the most scaled consumer experiences through our chance to win sweepstakes, PCH has used data profiling, segmentation, and data-driven marketing for decades with a focus on privacy. We are now unleashing that potential for advertisers. Imagine if Amazon allowed an e-commerce company to target the 54M most valuable Prime members. PCH Audiences is our equivalent to that but for any approved marketer,” said Bill Masterson, President of PCH Media. “In early testing, we have found that our audiences outperform other publisher-provided audiences by up to 3X on conversion rate, click-through rate, and cost-per-click efficiency. We have built the product to be insanely easy for brands to test, prove success, and scale.”

Built from the over 170M people who have participated in PCH’s free-to-play, chance-to-win experiences, PCH has isolated the 54M users most likely to buy, click, convert and share data and packaged them into hundreds of audience segments aligned to how brands target users across the web. This includes permissioned age, gender, and address data as well as household, purchase, interest, vehicle, and lifestyle segments. PCH Audiences provides marketers with direct access to these registered and known users through almost any direct or programmatic buying channel marketers use today.

“Given the changes to online tracking and privacy, the fact that PCH Audiences contains only users who are fully authenticated and with no reliance on cookies makes this the perfect time to bring this to market. PCH Audiences adheres to all current and upcoming privacy legislation as well as industry best practices for transparency and choice for our consumers,” said Masterson. “Simply put, PCH Audiences is 100% authenticated, real people, built to drive action and available via your DSP or directly through PCH.”

PCH has recently been ranked as a Top 15 publisher by comScore in the “Multi-Category” segment, measured by Total Visits, Views, and Views/Visitor to PCH.com. The popular digital entertainment destination remains one of the most-visited sites on the web, as illustrated by these updated rankings. The Total Visits segment also includes some of the most recognizable consumer-facing publishers in the business, such as Yahoo!, Google, Ziff Davis, and Apple. Multi-Category comprises sites that contain multiple content areas such as entertainment, gaming, and e-commerce.

In addition to cementing Publishers Clearing House as one of the Top 15 Multi-Category media properties in terms of repeat use, comScore also confirmed the massive level of consumer engagement that PCH users represent. Consumers spent an average of more than seven minutes per visit according to comScore’s latest figures, ranking Publishers Clearing House Media within the top 10 in their category and higher than properties like Yahoo! and Google.

About Publishers Clearing House

Publishers Clearing House is a leading direct-to-consumer entertainment, commerce, and marketing company that has put consumer engagement and loyalty at the center of its client solutions for more than 60 years. The company is famous for its Prize Patrol, which surprises winners on their doorsteps while TV cameras are rolling with oversized checks in amounts ranging from $1,000.00 to big “Win Forever” prizes valued at more than $10,000,000. PCH reaches more than 70% of all US households and is one of the only premium digital publishers to combine first-party user data with purchase data to help marketers and brands connect directly with their precise audiences. PCH’s headquarters is in Jericho, NY, with additional offices in Portland (ME), Austin, and New York City. Learn more at media.pch.com.

Media Contact

Michael Tilus

Broadsheet Communications for Publishers Clearing House

michael@broadsheetcomms.com