Illumio Awarded DoD ESI Purchase Agreement to Accelerate Risk Reduction with Zero Trust Segmentation

The Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation Platform stops attacks from spreading across the hybrid attack surface to increase agencies’ cyber resilience

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio Inc., the Zero Trust Segmentation company, today announced it has been awarded an Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) Purchase Agreement by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The ESI agreement will streamline the procurement process and reduce costs for the DoD and Intelligence Community (IC) organizations so agencies can implement the Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) Platform to stop attacks from spreading across the hybrid attack surface to reduce risk and increase cyber resilience.

The attack surface is growing and becoming more interconnected, making agencies more vulnerable to cyberattacks than ever before. In fact, an ESG survey found that in the last two years, 76 percent of organizations experienced a ransomware attack, 66 percent were hit by at least one supply chain attack, and over half believe a cyberattack is likely to result in a disaster for their organization.

Today, the reality is that breaches happen, which is why the federal government is turning to Zero Trust strategies to build resilience to cyberattacks. An essential pillar of Zero Trust is Zero Trust Segmentation (aka microsegmentation), a modern security approach that contains and minimizes the impact of breaches. The Illumio ZTS Platform proactively prevents breaches from spreading throughout hybrid environments (multi-clouds, data centers, and endpoints).

The ESI agreement will enable federal organizations to accelerate their Zero Trust journeys and achieve microsegmentation goals more quickly by making it easier for them to access technology that stops cyberattacks like ransomware from moving to reach mission-critical assets. Additionally, the streamlined procurement process will play an instrumental role in enabling DoD and IC organizations to meet the FY 2024 Zero Trust deadlines and requirements laid out in the 2021 Executive Order on “Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity.”

“Federal networks are becoming more interconnected and cyberattacks are becoming more frequent and severe, which is why agencies and commands need to prioritize security strategies that build resilience. Even with the best perimeter protections and detection and response technologies, cyber attackers still slip through the cracks – and when that happens, we need to be prepared to stop them in their tracks so they cannot reach mission-critical assets,” said Mark Sincevich, Federal Director at Illumio. “This ESI agreement will help agencies make cyber resilience a reality. Now, agencies can procure Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation (aka microsegmentation) faster and more efficiently, so they can stop potential cyberattacks and malware from spreading laterally. This will help the DoD continue the mission and reduce risk.”

This announcement builds on Illumio’s momentum and rapid growth in the federal market:

To learn more about how Illumio helps federal agencies, visit: https://www.illumio.com/solutions/federal. To see the full list of the Cybersecurity Multi-Award Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs) visit: https://www.esi.mil/default.aspx.

About Illumio 
Illumio, the Zero Trust Segmentation company, stops breaches and ransomware from spreading across the hybrid attack surface. The Illumio ZTS Platform visualizes all traffic flows between workloads, devices, and the internet, automatically sets granular segmentation policies to control communications, and isolates high-value assets and compromised systems proactively or in response to active attacks. Illumio protects organizations of all sizes, from Fortune 100 to small business, by stopping breaches and ransomware in minutes, saving millions of dollars in application downtime, and accelerating cloud and digital transformation projects.

About the Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative
The DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) is a joint initiative of the DoD CIO to maximize DoD buying power and take advantage of the significant cost savings and management efficiencies that result from acquiring and managing commercially available software, IT hardware and selected services on a DoD-wide basis. Additional information about the ESI can be located at www.esi.mil.

Illumio Contact: 
Holly Pyper 
comms-team@illumio.com 
669.800.5000 

 


